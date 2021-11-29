The best deals from GameStop's Cyber Week Sale From deals on VR headsets to PS5 and Xbox Series X game sales, there's a lot to see in GameStop's Cyber Week Sale.

Just about every major retailer is putting its own spin on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season with unique sales on a plethora of different items, including video games and other consumer electronics. One of these retailers is GameStop, everybody’s favorite brick and mortar gaming retailer. Let’s look at the best deals that can be found in GameStop’s Cyber Week Sale.

The best deals from GameStop’s Cyber Week Sale

We took a look through everything featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale and found these to be some of the best deals. Everything included can be purchased both online and in-store.

GameStop Cyber Week PS5 and Xbox Series X game deals

GameStop Cyber Week Nintendo Switch game deals

GameStop Cyber Week PS4 and Xbox One game deals

Those are the best deals featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale. If you’re looking for more Cyber Monday 2021 deals, stick with us here on Shacknews.