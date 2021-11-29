New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The best deals from GameStop's Cyber Week Sale

From deals on VR headsets to PS5 and Xbox Series X game sales, there's a lot to see in GameStop's Cyber Week Sale.
Donovan Erskine
1

Just about every major retailer is putting its own spin on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season with unique sales on a plethora of different items, including video games and other consumer electronics. One of these retailers is GameStop, everybody’s favorite brick and mortar gaming retailer. Let’s look at the best deals that can be found in GameStop’s Cyber Week Sale.

We took a look through everything featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale and found these to be some of the best deals. Everything included can be purchased both online and in-store.

GameStop Cyber Week PS5 and Xbox Series X game deals

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $29.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Resident Evil Village [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $29.99 USD (was $49.99)
  • Madden NFL 22 [PS5]: $34.99 USD (was $69.99)
  • Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X]: $39.99 USD (was $69.99)
  • Far Cry 6 [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $35 USD (was $59.99)
  • Back 4 Blood [PS5]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $19.98 (was $59.99)
  • Riders Republic [PS5]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5]: $59.99 USD (was $14.99)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5]: $13.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Marvel’s Avengers [PS5]: $9.99 USD (was $34.99)

GameStop Cyber Week Nintendo Switch game deals

GameStop Cyber Week PS4 and Xbox One game deals

  • Madden NFL 22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 (was $59.99)
  • NBA 2K22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $9.99 USD (was $29.99)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4]: $26.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4 and Xbox One]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Far Cry 6 [PS4]: $35 USD (was $59.99)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 and Xbox One]: $15 USD (was $59.99)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $19.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Riders Republic [PS4]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Marvel’s Avengers [PS4 and Xbox One]: $9.99 USD (was $34.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4 and Xbox One]: $19.98 (was $59.99)
  • NHL 22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 USD (was $59.99)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS4 and Xbox One]: $14.99 USD (was $59.99)

Those are the best deals featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale. If you’re looking for more Cyber Monday 2021 deals, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

