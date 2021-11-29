The best deals from GameStop's Cyber Week Sale
From deals on VR headsets to PS5 and Xbox Series X game sales, there's a lot to see in GameStop's Cyber Week Sale.
Just about every major retailer is putting its own spin on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season with unique sales on a plethora of different items, including video games and other consumer electronics. One of these retailers is GameStop, everybody’s favorite brick and mortar gaming retailer. Let’s look at the best deals that can be found in GameStop’s Cyber Week Sale.
We took a look through everything featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale and found these to be some of the best deals. Everything included can be purchased both online and in-store.
GameStop Cyber Week PS5 and Xbox Series X game deals
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $29.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $29.99 USD (was $49.99)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5]: $34.99 USD (was $69.99)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X]: $39.99 USD (was $69.99)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $35 USD (was $59.99)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5 and Xbox Series X]: $19.98 (was $59.99)
- Riders Republic [PS5]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5]: $59.99 USD (was $14.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5]: $13.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers [PS5]: $9.99 USD (was $34.99)
GameStop Cyber Week Nintendo Switch game deals
- Mario Plus Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $13.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: $25 (was $59.99)
- Just Dance 2022: $25 USD (was $49.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: $19.99 USD (was $39.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: $19.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Persona 5 Strikers: $34.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Final Fantasy X-X2 HD Remaster: $19.99 USD (was $39.99)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: $19.99 USD ($39.99)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered: $17.93 USD (was $39.99)
GameStop Cyber Week PS4 and Xbox One game deals
- Madden NFL 22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 (was $59.99)
- NBA 2K22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $9.99 USD (was $29.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4]: $26.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4 and Xbox One]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Far Cry 6 [PS4]: $35 USD (was $59.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 and Xbox One]: $15 USD (was $59.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $19.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Riders Republic [PS4]: $24.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers [PS4 and Xbox One]: $9.99 USD (was $34.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4 and Xbox One]: $19.98 (was $59.99)
- NHL 22 [PS4 and Xbox One]: $25.99 USD (was $59.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS4 and Xbox One]: $14.99 USD (was $59.99)
Those are the best deals featured in GameStop’s 2021 Cyber Week Sale. If you’re looking for more Cyber Monday 2021 deals, stick with us here on Shacknews.
