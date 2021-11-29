Amazon and Alexa devices are discounted for Cyber Monday Amazon has a slew of Cyber Monday deals, including discounts on its own products.

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, especially in an era where online shopping is as big as it’s ever been. One of the go-to destinations for Cyber Monday deals is Amazon, which usually has an abundance of deals across an array of different categories. Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2021 offerings include some eye-catching deals, including discounts on almost all of its own products.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 sales

Amazon has several pages dedicated to its Cyber Monday 2021 deals. On the Amazon Device Deals page, we can see all of the company’s first-party products that are marked down in honor of the shopping holiday. From Alexa devices to Smart TVs, fitness watches, and more, here are some of the best first-party deals from Amazon’s Cyber Monday line-up:

All of Amazon’s products are included with Prime, meaning that you can enjoy free shipping and have the device in your hands within the next 1-2 days. As Amazon continues to build out its hardware offerings, the company uses this time of year to push its products with major price slashes. For more of the entertainment deals going around for Cyber Monday 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.