Amazon and Alexa devices are discounted for Cyber Monday

Amazon has a slew of Cyber Monday deals, including discounts on its own products.
Donovan Erskine
1

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, especially in an era where online shopping is as big as it’s ever been. One of the go-to destinations for Cyber Monday deals is Amazon, which usually has an abundance of deals across an array of different categories. Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2021 offerings include some eye-catching deals, including discounts on almost all of its own products.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 sales

Amazon has several pages dedicated to its Cyber Monday 2021 deals. On the Amazon Device Deals page, we can see all of the company’s first-party products that are marked down in honor of the shopping holiday. From Alexa devices to Smart TVs, fitness watches, and more, here are some of the best first-party deals from Amazon’s Cyber Monday line-up:

All of Amazon’s products are included with Prime, meaning that you can enjoy free shipping and have the device in your hands within the next 1-2 days. As Amazon continues to build out its hardware offerings, the company uses this time of year to push its products with major price slashes. For more of the entertainment deals going around for Cyber Monday 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

