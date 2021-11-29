Buy a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $20 off on Cyber Monday The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is discounted at several retailers for today only.

The Nintendo Switch offers a few different ways to play, each of which bring something unique to the hybrid console experience. However, many fans opt to use the Pro Controller, which provides a more traditional way to enjoy games on the Switch. While the Pro Controller is pretty well-liked across the board, the peripheral does not come with the console and usually runs for $69.99 USD. However, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $20 off in honor of Cyber Monday.

Nintendo is holding several deals for Cyber Monday, including discounts on several video games. However, the Pro Controller sale is arguably the most notable of them all. Currently discounted to $20 off, the Switch Pro Controller currently costs $49.99 USD. According to Nintendo’s website listing, the Pro Controller can be bought at the discounted price at the following retailers:

The Switch Pro Controller features the HD Rumble technology included in the Joy-Cons, allowing players to feel unique vibrations in correspondence to the action happening in-game. The Pro Controller also has Amiibo support, as players can scan the figures on the center of the controller.

This sale is only available for today, Monday November 29, 2021. If you’ve been in the market for a Switch Pro Controller, this might be a great opportunity, especially considering how rarely Nintendo marks down its products. As we keep an eye out for more enticing Cyber Monday deals, make sure you stick with us here on Shacknews.