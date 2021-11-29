New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Buy a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for $20 off on Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is discounted at several retailers for today only.
Donovan Erskine
5

The Nintendo Switch offers a few different ways to play, each of which bring something unique to the hybrid console experience. However, many fans opt to use the Pro Controller, which provides a more traditional way to enjoy games on the Switch. While the Pro Controller is pretty well-liked across the board, the peripheral does not come with the console and usually runs for $69.99 USD. However, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is on sale for $20 off in honor of Cyber Monday.

Nintendo is holding several deals for Cyber Monday, including discounts on several video games. However, the Pro Controller sale is arguably the most notable of them all. Currently discounted to $20 off, the Switch Pro Controller currently costs $49.99 USD. According to Nintendo’s website listing, the Pro Controller can be bought at the discounted price at the following retailers:

The Switch Pro Controller features the HD Rumble technology included in the Joy-Cons, allowing players to feel unique vibrations in correspondence to the action happening in-game. The Pro Controller also has Amiibo support, as players can scan the figures on the center of the controller.

This sale is only available for today, Monday November 29, 2021. If you’ve been in the market for a Switch Pro Controller, this might be a great opportunity, especially considering how rarely Nintendo marks down its products. As we keep an eye out for more enticing Cyber Monday deals, make sure you stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola