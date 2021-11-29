New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 29, 2021

This is what we've got planned for the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.
Donovan Erskine
Happy Monday, Shackers. November has come and gone in a flash, so let's round out the final week of the penultimate month of the year with a look at our streaming schedule, which sees the return of several shows that were on hiatus last week due to the holiday.

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
Guilty Gear Strive Happy Chaos DLC stream Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

We thank you for tuning into our channel and watching our shows. If you're looking for a way to support us even more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel, which you can do for free every month through Prime Gaming.

If you're looking for even more Shacknews content, we've got a library of videos over on the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

