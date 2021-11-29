Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 29, 2021 This is what we've got planned for the Shacknews Twitch channel this week.

Happy Monday, Shackers. November has come and gone in a flash, so let's round out the final week of the penultimate month of the year with a look at our streaming schedule, which sees the return of several shows that were on hiatus last week due to the holiday.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of November 29, 2021

You can find all our livestreams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There you can meet our roster of hosts and become familiar with our community.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET Guilty Gear Strive Happy Chaos DLC stream Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Wednesday at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Lefler Sunday at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET

