How to add Xbox friends on PC - Halo Infinite Add your Xbox friends to your PC friends list so you can play Halo Infinite together.

Halo Infinite players on PC are running into some trouble adding Xbox friends. The reason for this is that Halo Infinite, at least on Steam, doesn’t appear to have a clear way for users to get their Xbox pals onto their friends list. All hope is not lost, as with a bit of work, you can add your Xbox friends and get into a game.

How to add Xbox friends on PC

If you’re playing Halo Infinite on Steam and want to add an Xbox friend to your friends list, you will need to use one of Microsoft’s Xbox applications for PC. Ideally, you will want to use the Xbox Game Bar. This is an overlay that offers quick access to things like the audio mixer, Achievements, PC performance trackers and most importantly, your Xbox friends list.

Check out our guide on Halo Infinite Ranks so you can move up through the tiers to Onyx (hopefully).

The Xbox Game Bar is a great way to add Xbox friends when you're playing Halo Infinite on PC.

If it's not already, enable Xbox Game Bar by opening the Windows Settings and clicking Gaming. Use the slider at the top to turn on Xbox Game Bar. You can now open this overlay by pressing Win + G. From here, you will need to search for your friend to add them.

With the overlay open, use the Xbox Social tab to view your friends list. You can either use the search bar or click the Find Friends button. The Find Friends can search Steam, Facebook, and Xbox for users. For the most part, you can simply type your friend’s Xbox gamertag into the search bar and press the plus button beside their name to add them.

Once you’ve sent your Xbox pal a friend request, you should see them appear in Halo Infinite’s social menu under “Friends”. You will now be able to party up and start playing some Arena.

If, for some reason, you cannot use the Xbox Game Bar, your other option is to use the Xbox app. This is available from the Microsoft Store. Download the app, sign in using your Xbox or Microsoft account, and then use the Social tab at the top to add your friend. The Xbox app is where you can manage your friends list as well as your Xbox Game Pass for PC game library.

Adding an Xbox friend to your friends list on PC in Halo Infinite can’t be done through the in-game menus (even if you’re in the Fireteam together). You must add them using Xbox’s friends list mechanic, just how you’d need to use Steam’s to add someone. Halo Infinite may incorporate an in-game add friend button at some point, but for now, this is how you’ll need to do it. For more helpful guides, swing on over to our Halo Infinite page.