Evening Reading - November 25, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

In this episode, Simon tackles another unique looking puzzle with a reverse knight's move constraint.

Rob Lowe appears on Hot Ones!

Eating spicy food early in the morning sounds like a challenge of its own.

This is a whole vibe

I dig this style.

Some lies and slander

I don't think this actually works.

This poor bloke

Glad he got back to sleep alright.

This Xbox Live sign is so cool

I think I want one.

The Drifter is radical

He plays by his own rules. In his own game!

Mirror's Edge is so damn good

I haven't played it in so long. I think I should change that.

Would you eat this?

I think I would eat this.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! I hope you have a lovely Thanksgiving. You can see more photos of Rad over on Shackpets

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

