Evening Reading - November 25, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
In this episode, Simon tackles another unique looking puzzle with a reverse knight's move constraint.
Rob Lowe appears on Hot Ones!
Eating spicy food early in the morning sounds like a challenge of its own.
This is a whole vibe
Lost Star pic.twitter.com/rp5KLhO5iC— qixad (@qiixad) November 23, 2021
I dig this style.
Some lies and slander
you’re telling me if i complete the task that is giving me stress then my anxiety about it will go away????? sounds fake— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) November 22, 2021
I don't think this actually works.
This poor bloke
A tragic airplane moment: we’ve been sitting on the tarmac waiting to take off for two hours. The guy in front of us fell asleep immediately upon boarding, he just woke up and started getting ready to get off the plane - he thought we’d landed. My wife broke the news to him.— Tom Gara (@tomgara) November 23, 2021
Glad he got back to sleep alright.
This Xbox Live sign is so cool
Coolest bit of Xbox merch I own. pic.twitter.com/bLPu09sQ0R— Jez (@JezCorden) November 23, 2021
I think I want one.
The Drifter is radical
Drifter motivation pic.twitter.com/adJ0FrOr9e— DTM 🦃Shanksgiving (@destiny_thememe) November 23, 2021
He plays by his own rules. In his own game!
Mirror's Edge is so damn good
November 23, 2021
I haven't played it in so long. I think I should change that.
Would you eat this?
November 23, 2021
I think I would eat this.
