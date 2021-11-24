New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 24, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Steam Autumn Sale is on now!

Go and check out our Weekend PC Download Deals. It's a Black Friday and Steam Autumn Sale edition, full of all the titles and games you absolutely need to get your hands on. What are you picking up this weekend?

Did you hear? Shackpets released yesterday!

Go and check it out! You can upload photos of your pets and challenge other pets to see which one the community thinks is cuter (it's definitely your pet).

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, let's take a look at what Mark is solving! This puzzle has quite a unique setting that looks like a Beholder from D&D.

It's Christmas tree time in the Dono household

Have you put yours up yet or is it too soon?

Are you an NPC?

If you're going to a party, remember your four lines and four topics you can talk about.

Cat selfie!

Look at that cute little face. There are more cute faces over on Shackpets too!

Do we learn about planets too early?

I think we should let children know about the universe much sooner. Space is awesome.

A conspiracy theory food pyramid

What do you think of this?

I think this is the plot of Destiny

I wonder when the Traveller will do something.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. He's enjoying winning so much in Shackpets. Thank you for the votes.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola