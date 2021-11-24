Evening Reading - November 24, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Steam Autumn Sale is on now!

Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2021 and the Steam Autumn Sale https://t.co/qEGsiqEtyS — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 24, 2021

Go and check out our Weekend PC Download Deals. It's a Black Friday and Steam Autumn Sale edition, full of all the titles and games you absolutely need to get your hands on. What are you picking up this weekend?

Did you hear? Shackpets released yesterday!

We officially launched @shackpets yesterday! 🎊🥳🐶🎉



Check out the trailer for the first mobile app from Shacknews and start swiping your pet to victory today! 😻



Available on iOS and Android!

Download now at https://t.co/FdXQ0GWSfr pic.twitter.com/0Hdam9mEBF — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 24, 2021

Go and check it out! You can upload photos of your pets and challenge other pets to see which one the community thinks is cuter (it's definitely your pet).

Your daily dose of sudoku

In today's episode, let's take a look at what Mark is solving! This puzzle has quite a unique setting that looks like a Beholder from D&D.

It's Christmas tree time in the Dono household

Fuck it, putting up my Christmas tree — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) November 22, 2021

Have you put yours up yet or is it too soon?

Are you an NPC?

The NPC instinct to repeat the same 4 lines of dialogue — Dash! (@dashiellwood) November 22, 2021

If you're going to a party, remember your four lines and four topics you can talk about.

Cat selfie!

Look at that cute little face. There are more cute faces over on Shackpets too!

Do we learn about planets too early?

I think we learn about other planets too young. They should keep it from us until we’re like, 16. Then be like, “guess the fuck what.” — Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) November 23, 2021

I think we should let children know about the universe much sooner. Space is awesome.

A conspiracy theory food pyramid

Conspiracy theories are everywhere and people don't understand how harmful they are.



I made the original Conspiracy Chart over a year ago. An update was long overdue. This is the 2021 version. pic.twitter.com/c8STog1JUW — Abbie Richards (@abbieasr) November 23, 2021

What do you think of this?

I think this is the plot of Destiny

I wonder when the Traveller will do something.

