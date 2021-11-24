Weta Workshop might be staffing up for a new Lord of the Rings game Peter Jackson's Weta Workshop needs a game producer for an 'IP that is very close to its heart' that will 'fill fans and players around the world with delight.'

Lord of the Rings is a much beloved franchise that has spanned the mediums of books, animation, movies, and video games, to name a few. In the modern age, it’s also heavily tied into Peter Jackson, Weta Workshop, and the success of their movies. Weta has a lot of love for the franchise and if a recent job hiring is any indication, it seems that not only is Weta lining up the resources for a game, but it’s a game in an “IP that is very close to [Weta’s] hearts.” It sounds an awful lot like it could be a Lord of the Rings project.

Weta Workshop first posted its latest job listing on November 22, 2021 via the studio’s Facebook page. In said post, Weta Workshop called for a producer that would work on “an incredibly rich and inspiring license that will fill fans and players around the world with delight.” In the accompanying job listing, Weta further described the project as its “next PC and Console game project with a major worldwide IP that is very close to our hearts.”

There are a number of Lord of the Rings games that have come out over years, and there's even an upcoming one featuring Gollum from Daedalus Entertainment.

Weta Workshop never says outright that it would be a Lord of the Rings project, so it could be something else, but it definitely wouldn’t be outlandish to see another LOTR game come out of Weta. The IP is still very much active with the Lord of the Rings: Gollum game coming from Daedalus Entertainment in 2022 and an upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series, which is coming from Amazon. In fact, a further Lord of the Rings project could be entirely in support of the new TV show.

Whether it’s Lord of the Rings-related or not, it will likely be sometime before we find out what Weta Workshop has up its sleeve in gaming. With Weta Digital having been acquired by Unity recently, there’s a lot going on for the Peter Jackson-led media brand. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details and updates.