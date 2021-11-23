Where to look for Nvidia and AMD GPUs on Black Friday 2021 Here's where you might be able to find some new graphics cards during Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching fast, and will likely be the best opportunity to score some of the products you’ve been eyeing all year long. This includes GPUs, as many have been looking to upgrade their PC with a new graphics card in order to play the biggest games in the best quality. Let’s go over where you should look to find Nvidia and AMD GPUs on Black Friday 2021.

Where to find Nvidia and AMD GPUs on Black Friday 2021

These are the retailers that you should be checking for GPU stock both online and in-person this Black Friday:

Best Buy

When Black Friday rolls around, there’s a couple of places you’ll want to keep an eye on for potential restocks of cards. Best Buy is expected to have a lot of consumer electronics available for the shopping holiday, and graphics cards might be among those offerings. The retailer carries the RTX 30 Series cards, as well as AMD’s RX 6000 Series.

Amazon

Amazon has a wide offering of GPUs, with several GTX 20 and 10 Series cards available with Prime shipping. There are also some of Nvidia’s 30 Series cards available such as the MSI GeForce RTX 3070 and ZOTAC Gaming RTX 3060, albeit at an increased price. It’s still worth keeping an eye on as restocks could hit later on in the week.

As for AMD, there are a handful of listings for the Radeon RX 6000 Series, though most of them are not discounted, nor do they feature Prime shipping. That said, a lot of the cards are guaranteeing December arrivals, so it’s something to watch for in case restocks pop up closer to Black friday.

Newegg

Newegg is a great go-to for GPUs year-round and will likely be a popular destination for cards on Black Friday. Newegg’s Black Friday 2021 offerings include markdowns on several GPUs, including the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900, which is offering $100 through promo code BCMAY22627. Users can also score a $150 USD rebate card when purchasing the product.

The majority of Newegg’s Black Friday GPU deals only see slight discounts on its newer cards, but discounts nonetheless. There are however some solid deals on previous generations of third-party cards from both Nvidia and AMD, a viable option if you’re looking to upgrade from a severely outdated card.

GameStop

GameStop recently started carrying GPUs in its online store. They’re all currently sold out of the newer lines of Nvidia and AMD cards, and they are not included in the company’s Black Friday 2021 deals. That said, it’s quite possible that GameStop will look to restock on or around Black Friday. It might not be the best option for scoring a card this holiday season, but it’s a good option to have in your back pocket.

Walmart

Walmart carries a lot of the newer cards from both Nvidia and AMD, but buyer beware: a lot of these cards are being sold secondhand through Walmart, often at an increased price. Be sure to double-check and make sure you’re not grossly overpaying for a new graphics card.

Walmart also has a decent offering of older graphics cards on its website, which are cheap and may be a solid option for those building their first PC this year.

Those are the retailers that you should be checking for GPUs on Black Friday 2021. For more on the best Black Friday 2021 deals, stick with us here on Shacknews.