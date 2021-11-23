A List Games publisher announced with a focus on live-service games The new A List Games group features experienced talent from across the industry and has two titles lined up for publishing in 2022.

A new video game publishing group has entered the gaming industry. Formed by veteran talent and part of The Ayzenberg Group, A List Games is a new publisher that will focus on live-service games. A List has gathered a wealth of experienced developers and staff from across the gaming industry already and has two games lined up to make its mark starting in 2022 with more to come.

A List Games announced its opening, focus, and immediate future plans in a press release launched on November 23, 2021, along with its new website. A List Games is headed up by senior business and product development director Ben Walsh and senior vice president Steve Fowler. Fowler was previously the Chief Marketing Officer for FoxNext and part of C-Suite when it was acquired by Scopely. Walsh has also held lead positions in gaming for a long time at Pure Bang Games (MUD, Deep Dig), Big Huge Games (Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, DomiNations), and Bethesda. Together, they are joined by a wealth of talented staff that has worked at ArenaNet, Electronic Arts, Bethesda Softworks, and more.

With Kingshunt and Hell is Others acting as its first published titles in 2022, A List Games is all in on its focus as a live-service games publisher this coming year.

A List Games’ major focus will be on live-service titles and it already has a couple of games lined up for its publishing efforts in 2022. Hell is Others is a top-down online survival shooter from Strelka Games that features a Lovecraftian world where harvesting and farming is joined by a grim economy of blood. Meanwhile, Kingshunt is third-person MOBA from Vaki Games which features powerful and varied heroes to play, as well as the summoning of minions and powerful towers in a mixture of hack-and-slash and tower defense. Both games are aimed at release in 2022.

While these two games are confirmed, A List Games is already on the lookout for further titles to bring under its publishing wing. With the official launch of A List Games, we’re sure to hear more about both what it has in the works and what comes next down the line. Stay tuned for more info, here at Shacknews.