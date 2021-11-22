Evening Reading - November 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Rise of the Soviets: 25 years of Command & Conquer: Red Alert
- DEEEER Simulator review: Justice is cervid
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition impressions: WASTED opportunity
- Dead Cells: Everyone is Here update adds Hollow Knight & more
- Guerrilla Games details depth of NPCs & world-building in Horizon Forbidden West
- GameStop (GME) buy signal appears on quarterly stock chart breakout
- Sony patent suggests PS5 first-party faceplates are on the way
- Kojima Productions launches division for TV, music, and film
- Hitman 3 Year 2 content detailed, teasing new VR, ray tracing, & storyline content
- Steam Autumn Sale 2021 start and end dates
Prepare for the latest Shacknews Direct!
Please join Lola & I for the latest Shacknews Direct video presentation on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 22, 2021
It will air on https://t.co/iro4SxxK3s & https://t.co/jitcbAMzUM
Runtime is 33 minutes & it will be available on demand after the presentation. pic.twitter.com/g2l1IWDxj7
Set an alarm and tune in for a special presentation!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today, Simon tackles another unique sudoku with some rather interesting constraints.
Feeling down? Talk to someone!
i have a _theory_ pic.twitter.com/ISv429lrCk— helen 🗡 (@_HELO100) November 12, 2021
It makes the problem smaller.
Ed Fries continues to drop gold on the timeline
Another retirement gift from the team, showing all the games we shipped while I was there. This is my last post to celebrate the Xbox 20th anniversary. Thanks for all your comments and support! #xbox20 #xbox #ogxbox pic.twitter.com/ndP1GaFtRp— Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) November 16, 2021
This is a hell of a retirement gift.
Check out this artwork
The Magician. Acrylic, ink and collage on wood. A lot of people mention Aleister Crowley when they see this piece, but the main inspiration is (and the grand magus) is H.R. Giger. Art is the most potent form of magic. pic.twitter.com/UIjz1TWQgO— Samuel Araya 💎 (@Paintagram) November 18, 2021
This looks like some Resi goodness.
King of the Hill meme
November 18, 2021
This works so well and is entirely accurate.
Look at this happy duck
November 19, 2021
What a beautiful duck.
Playing Age of Empires on dial-up was great
I remember gaming on dial up internet, god damn I'm old LOL— BC | Charles (@CharlesThoren_) November 19, 2021
Hard to fathom the slow speeds we worked with.
Kim Kitsuragi is bae
November 18, 2021
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
People can say anything on the internet
November 19, 2021
Some comments will be lies.
