New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - November 22, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Prepare for the latest Shacknews Direct!

Set an alarm and tune in for a special presentation!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles another unique sudoku with some rather interesting constraints.

Feeling down? Talk to someone!

It makes the problem smaller.

Ed Fries continues to drop gold on the timeline

This is a hell of a retirement gift.

Check out this artwork

This looks like some Resi goodness.

King of the Hill meme

This works so well and is entirely accurate.

Look at this happy duck

What a beautiful duck.

Playing Age of Empires on dial-up was great

Hard to fathom the slow speeds we worked with.

Kim Kitsuragi is bae

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

People can say anything on the internet

Some comments will be lies.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He's a good boy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola