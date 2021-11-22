Evening Reading - November 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Prepare for the latest Shacknews Direct!

Please join Lola & I for the latest Shacknews Direct video presentation on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 @ 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.



It will air on https://t.co/iro4SxxK3s & https://t.co/jitcbAMzUM



Runtime is 33 minutes & it will be available on demand after the presentation. pic.twitter.com/g2l1IWDxj7 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 22, 2021

Set an alarm and tune in for a special presentation!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today, Simon tackles another unique sudoku with some rather interesting constraints.

Feeling down? Talk to someone!

It makes the problem smaller.

Ed Fries continues to drop gold on the timeline

Another retirement gift from the team, showing all the games we shipped while I was there. This is my last post to celebrate the Xbox 20th anniversary. Thanks for all your comments and support! #xbox20 #xbox #ogxbox pic.twitter.com/ndP1GaFtRp — Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) November 16, 2021

This is a hell of a retirement gift.

Check out this artwork

The Magician. Acrylic, ink and collage on wood. A lot of people mention Aleister Crowley when they see this piece, but the main inspiration is (and the grand magus) is H.R. Giger. Art is the most potent form of magic. pic.twitter.com/UIjz1TWQgO — Samuel Araya 💎 (@Paintagram) November 18, 2021

This looks like some Resi goodness.

King of the Hill meme

This works so well and is entirely accurate.

Look at this happy duck

What a beautiful duck.

Playing Age of Empires on dial-up was great

I remember gaming on dial up internet, god damn I'm old LOL — BC | Charles (@CharlesThoren_) November 19, 2021

Hard to fathom the slow speeds we worked with.

Kim Kitsuragi is bae

pic.twitter.com/7jsbssIiTP — magpie ☢️ SOMEHOW IT'S ALL THE SAME (@newhumangenome) November 18, 2021

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

People can say anything on the internet

Some comments will be lies.

