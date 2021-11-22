New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kojima Productions launches division for TV, music, and film

Kojima Productions will expand outside of gaming and into other forms of entertainment.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions puts out some of the most unique experiences in gaming, look no further than 2019’s Death Stranding for evidence of that. A trademark of the studio’s games have been their cinematic feel, with some even having Hollywood talent involved. Now, the studio is going to lean all the way into the entertainment mediums that it takes so much influence from. Kojima Productions has announced a new division dedicated to television, film, and music.

Kojima Productions announced its business expansion on November 22 with a statement to gameindustry.biz. The company’s new division will be based in Los Angeles and will be led by former PlayStation VP of business affairs and chief legal officer Riley Russel. "The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry," Russel said in a statement.

Business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda spoke to the move, stating that “finding new ways to entertain, engage and offer value to our fans is essential in a fast-moving, ever changing storytelling world.”

It’s not yet clear what projects the team at Kojima Productions’ new entertainment division will be working on, but looking at the studio’s history, we’re likely in for something unique. For more on the developer’s future endeavors, pay a visit to the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Kojima Productions.

News Editor

Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

