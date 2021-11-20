Weekend Discussion - November 20th, 2021

Turkey Day is nearly upon us so let's get into the spirit with a hefty feast of content in this week's Weekend Discussion.

WB's MultiVersus steps into the Platform Fighter ring but will it succeed?

It's been only a few weeks since Nickelodeon All Star Brawl released and honestly fizzled out but WB Games' new platform fighter seems to have the things that Nick Brawl was lacking-; production value. The game reveal made sure to mention that the iconic voices for these characters are involved to bring them to life. Now what I and many others find interesting is the fact that mature live action franchises like Game of Thrones are involved in this game. Arya Stark being revealed is a big surprise to me because it opens up so many potential doors for characters, The Matrix's Neo, Harry Potter, Mad Max, who knows who they may pull into this game next.

Because of the iconic voices, massive brands full of characters to choose from, and the fact that WB does put its money where its mouth is when it comes to funding global tourneys with the Mortal Kombat series, I think things could really take off for this game. The only way it doesn't succeed is if the game itself just isn't any fun. Thankfully, WB has already revealed that the game will have dedicated servers and rollback netcode out of the gate so the team has definite plans for a competitive experience from the jump. I think that this could be a fun way to create opportunity for massive tie-ins similar to what Fortnite has done for years. There are more DC Universe projects planned for HBOMax and there could be some fun collaborations in store with characters from Doom Patrol or Teen Titans. Special cosmetics like a "The Batman" themed suit for our favorite Caped Crusader. The possibilities are endless.

Who do you want to see in MultiVersus? Do you think it will be a hit or flop? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments below.

And now...The Internet

The biggest trailer of the year in my opinion. 85+ million views in 4 days. Spidey 3 is less than a month away and I have a feeling there's still plenty of surprises in this film.

Adam Mckay is at it again with a new movie and a star studded cast. Netflix may have a winner on their hands.

I had the chance to catch the first two episodes of Cowboy Bebop early and while I enjoyed them for the most part, I can definitely tell that the show is going to be very divisive. One thing remains the same though, and that's the fact that Yoko Kanno's musical direction with the soundtrack is still amazing.

Imagine getting propsed to at an Adele concert. This was pretty sweet.

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

GTA Trilogy is stable right? Well, this seems legit.

Ok this one was just funny.

My shit had me heated asl 💀 https://t.co/7mCh5s73bA pic.twitter.com/sPCQu8F8UP — Burmese Corn 𖤐🇲🇲 (@burmesecorn) November 14, 2021

Nothing like a lil horror glam right?

the yassification craze is literally my favorite internet phenom ever pic.twitter.com/TE99RpUIVS — reidsgiving 🦃🥧 (@thereidfeed) November 15, 2021

If you know you know.

In case you missed it...

Weekend Vibes

Rico Nasty gives us some fun visuals in a collab with Flo Milli that I am totally here for. Gotta give the ladies some love this week.

Adele is back with her newest album "30" to guide us through all the traps of heartbreak and coziness of cuddle season. Here's her just singing casually and killing it because of course she does.

Loose Ones

And there you have it. Another week is in the books. I hope you all enjoy the holiday with the people that you love and if you don't have that luxury, I hope that you have an amazing day doing something that you love. I convinced my fam to deep fry a turkey this year while I make the fixings. A full belly and video games are in my future for sure.