Black Friday Costco Deals 2021: TVs, PCs & More

Whether you brave the crowds or shop online, let's look at the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Costco.
It's time to start thinking about shopping for Black Friday 2021. Those who want to brave the crowds, good luck! Costco will likely have what you're looking for, even if you have to throw an elbow or two along the way. Fortunately, it looks like there will be some online deals, as well. Let's take a look.

Black Friday Costco Deals 2021

In terms of gaming, there isn't a lot happening at Costco. You might find a few televisions, laptops, monitors, and a pretty good deal on a Microsoft Surface, though. Just be aware that you'll likely need a Costco membership in order to shop here. Product links for these items are not active at this time, but these items will be available both in-store and online from November 26-29, according to the physical Costco circular sent through the mail.

  • LG 65" Class A1 Series 4K UHD OLED TV - $1,499.99
  • LG 55" Class A1 Series 4K UHD OLED TV [Online only] - $1,099.99
  • Samsung 32" Class FHD SMART Monitor - $229.99 ($40 off)
  • Samsung 32" Class FHD Curved Monitor - $199.99 ($50 off)
  • Dell Inspiron 27" 1080p Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop - $1,299.99 ($200 off)
  • HP 17.3" Touchscreen Laptop - $499.99 ($100 off)
  • MSI Optix 27" Class FHD IPS Gaming Monitor - $169.99 ($30 off)
  • MSI GE76 17.3" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,199.99 ($300 off)
  • LG gram 17" Laptop - $1,199.99 ($400 off)
  • HP ENVY 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop - $799.99 ($350 off)
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle - $799.99 ($100 off)

If a product link is not active, visit Costco.com closer to the start of the Black Friday sale on Friday, November 26.

Best of luck on your holiday shopping, whether you choose to brave the crowds at Costco or opt to shop directly from Costco.com. For the best deals over the big shopping weekend, be sure to visit our Black Friday 2021 page.

