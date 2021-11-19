Xur's location and wares for November 19, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine has returned to Destiny 2 with some Exotic goodies in his backpack.

Xur is back in Destiny 2 today and will hang out selling his Exotic wares until next Tuesday’s reset. In this guide I’m going to give you his exact location, plus break down what he’s selling. I’ll even give you some pro-shopping tips if you’re not sure what to buy. Let’s dig in.

Xur’s location for November 19, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower in Destiny 2. When you spawn into the main courtyard, head left and to the Hangar. Turn left again when you get to the Hangar and he's up some steps by the edge of the facility.

Xur’s wares for November 19, 2021

The following is a complete list of Xur's wares, including stat rolls for armor:

Fighting Lion (Grenade Launcher)

Young Ahamkara's Spine (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility - 15 Resilience - 13 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 10 Intellect - 2 Strength - 17 Total - 60

Ursa Furiosa (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility - 15 Resilience - 4 Recovery - 14 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 8 Strength - 9 Total - 62

Aeon Soul (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 18 Recovery - 14 Discipline - 23 Intellect - 2 Strength - 8 Total - 67



In terms of what you should buy, grab anything that you don’t own, prioritizing the armor piece for your main class and the weapon. Beyond that, you should still buy everything you don’t own for the other two classes. You never know when you’ll need to use that class in a raid or endgame content and having those Exotics in your arsenal is beneficial. You should also compare anything Xur is selling with what you own, since he can have items with killer stat rolls. Even if you own everything and buy his Exotic engram, you could get an item with a better roll than what you currently own.

Now that you know where Xur is located, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help on every aspect of the game.