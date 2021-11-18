New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 18, 2021

It's night time, so let's wrap the day with another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Spider-Man doesn't kill people! Right?

Everybody makes mistakes.

Chickadee vs Woodpecker

Snacks secured.

Halo Infinite vs Splitgate

Thank you for the expert analysis, Dunkey.

Mike is a cheater

Clean up your act, Mike.

Partial Lunar Eclipse

Check this out if you can!

This 911 call

I too would like to know where that bird came from.

Old iPhone apps

This one unlocked a lot of memories.

This limo driver gave 0 Fs

Tokyo Drift makes every video better.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

