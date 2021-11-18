Evening Reading - November 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ultimechs is an upcoming competitive mech VR title from Resolution Games
- Apple announces Self-Service Repair program for iPhone 12 & 13
- Warner Bros. announces MultiVersus free-to-play fighter & playtest signups
- Phil Spencer says he's in favor of 'legal emulation' of games
- World of Tanks Blitz North America Cup 2021 begins Friday
- Tencent acquires minority stake in Playtonic
- Robinhood (HOOD) stock is down 63% from its all-time high of $85/share set in August
- The NFL will offer NFTs to fans for attending games this season
- Nintendo & Panda Global partner for 2022 Smash Bros. tournament series
- Head of Xbox Phil Spencer condemns Activision Blizzard
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Spider-Man doesn't kill people! Right?
"Spider-Man doesn't kill people." pic.twitter.com/naw2cgvtXM— Barrett “CEO JR” Courtney (@SadBoyBarrett) November 18, 2021
Everybody makes mistakes.
Chickadee vs Woodpecker
A Black-capped Chickadee gets the peanut spooked out of him by a Downy Woodpecker but later comes back to secure the snack. pic.twitter.com/kzYU8qgDc9— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) November 18, 2021
Snacks secured.
Halo Infinite vs Splitgate
Thank you for the expert analysis, Dunkey.
Mike is a cheater
ICYMI: A vandal with a bone to pick spray-painted “Mike is a cheater” on an SUV parked in Northeast D.C.— NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) November 18, 2021
But it wasn’t Mike’s car. https://t.co/GQuUajUg8c pic.twitter.com/NZh4aIFtSm
Clean up your act, Mike.
Partial Lunar Eclipse
A partial lunar eclipse on Thursday night will be the longest in 580 years, lasting almost 3 and a half hours.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 18, 2021
Earth's shadow will obscure 97% of the moon. It will be visible (or invisible) in North America plus parts of South America, East Asia and the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/6jF71P8Q6p
Check this out if you can!
This 911 call
Y’all don’t understand how long I’ve been laughing at this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PJNWcJu9fu— tati vi britannia 🧚🏽♀️ (@Uwuzibaby) November 16, 2021
I too would like to know where that bird came from.
Old iPhone apps
Just remembered something insane pic.twitter.com/ChT4ZJpyH2— balint (@252a3d) November 17, 2021
This one unlocked a lot of memories.
This limo driver gave 0 Fs
In other Vegas news, a limo driver was arrested for doing donuts on the Strip. 💀 pic.twitter.com/79Fou6gKtu— Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 16, 2021
Tokyo Drift makes every video better.
