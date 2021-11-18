How to sign up for the MultiVersus playtest Here's how you can sign up to participate in the MultiVersus playtest.

Warner Bros. recently revealed MultiVersus, a platform fighter that features the likes of Batman, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, and several other characters from the company’s pantheon of properties. Set to launch in 2022, the game will be free-to-play and cross-platform. Those excited to get their hands on the game can do so through upcoming playtests. Let’s look at how you can sign up for the MultiVersus playtest.

You can sign up for the MultiVersus playtest on the game’s official website. Under the “Join our playtests” section, enter your email address and select submit. Be sure to uncheck the box below if you want to avoid a barrage of marketing emails from hitting your inbox in the future. Once you submit, you’ll need to enter your date of birth, as well as your location. The website will then ask you to select from a list of games, indicating which ones you’ve played for 40 hours or more. The list includes titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, and Valorant.

Once you’ve submitted the request, you’re good to go. There’s no guaranteeing that you’ll be chosen, but your name will be in the pool once the developers start picking people to play the game. Make sure you sign up using an email address that you actively use, and check for an invitation regularly as there’s no indication as to when the first playtest will happen.

Being a part of playtests not only gives you the privilege of being one of the first people to play the game, but you’ll also be able to shape the experience early on with your feedback. If you don’t get selected in the first round, it seems that the developers are looking to do at least a handful of different playtests. For more on MultiVersus, Shacknews has you taken care of.