Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Things are still going great over at Activision Blizzard it seems.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Saints Row reboot release date delayed to August 2022
- Windjammers 2 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on console & PC
- PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan contacted Activision Blizzard following WSJ report
- Activision Blizzard leadership reportedly defended Bobby Kotick in all-hands meeting
- Quake celebrates 25th anniversary with updated console and PC release
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review: Still sparkling
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Word on the street is that StreamLabs did a bad thing. Everyone in the pile!
My entire timeline rn pic.twitter.com/07h7tmArCG— Nikki (@NikkiDuh) November 17, 2021
Uncle Geoff wants to thank the 7 million who voted for a 10% share of the weighted choice for GOTY!
Thank you for a record breaking 7 million votes in the first 24 hours #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/C5dTGtaqbc— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2021
Your pets are always watching you...judging
the doge does not approve pic.twitter.com/3AipudOyZw— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 17, 2021
Full-time congresswoman and part-time internet hero Katie Porter attempts to explain Wario to the olds
the doge does not approve pic.twitter.com/3AipudOyZw— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 17, 2021
And finally, stay safe out there, folks. The spinach is extra powerful.
November 17, 2021
And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass shark slippers.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Shack Staff posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 17, 2021