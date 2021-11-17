Evening Reading - November 17, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Things are still going great over at Activision Blizzard it seems.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Word on the street is that StreamLabs did a bad thing. Everyone in the pile!

My entire timeline rn pic.twitter.com/07h7tmArCG — Nikki (@NikkiDuh) November 17, 2021

Uncle Geoff wants to thank the 7 million who voted for a 10% share of the weighted choice for GOTY!

Thank you for a record breaking 7 million votes in the first 24 hours #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/C5dTGtaqbc — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2021

Your pets are always watching you...judging

the doge does not approve pic.twitter.com/3AipudOyZw — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 17, 2021

Full-time congresswoman and part-time internet hero Katie Porter attempts to explain Wario to the olds

And finally, stay safe out there, folks. The spinach is extra powerful.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

