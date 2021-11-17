New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 17, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Shack Staff
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Things are still going great over at Activision Blizzard it seems.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Word on the street is that StreamLabs did a bad thing. Everyone in the pile!

Uncle Geoff wants to thank the 7 million who voted for a 10% share of the weighted choice for GOTY!

Your pets are always watching you...judging

Full-time congresswoman and part-time internet hero Katie Porter attempts to explain Wario to the olds

And finally, stay safe out there, folks. The spinach is extra powerful.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 20, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy stuff like these sweet-ass shark slippers.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola