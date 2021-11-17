New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will launch in a version 1.18 update this month

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 is set to continue to revitalize Minecraft's world generation, and especially its mountains and cave systems, at the end of this November.
TJ Denzer
1

With the Caves & Cliffs series of updates, Minecraft is introducing players to the highest heights and the darkest depths of discovery its worlds have to offer. The updates have already done a number on terrain textures and mobs, but the latest update is around the corner. Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 finally has a release date, and it’s coming right at the end of this month in the version 1.18 update!

Mojang announced the release date of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 in an update blog posted on November 17, 2021. On November 30, 2021, Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will launch in a version 1.18 patch for the game. The post didn’t include detailed patch notes for Minecraft Version 1.18 (those will likely come closer to the release date), but it did confirm plenty of details about what’s coming in Caves & Cliffs Part 2.

“Part II gives the mountains and caves that you know and love a makeover,” the post reads. “Updated terrain generation, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems – even the ore veins are larger!”

Additionally, players will also get a new candle item for crafting and discovering. Unlike a full-on torch, this diminutive little sparker provides another form of flickering light and warmth.

While Caves & Cliffs Part 2 will bring plenty of cool goodies, there were some promised features Mojang announced it had to put on hold for future updates. Archeology, bundles, and goat horns have been put on the backburner as the developer focuses on what it currently has in front of it and can make ready by the time Caves & Cliffs Part 2 launches. These will be brought into a future Minecraft update when Mojang is able to “add them in the best possible way.”

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update will come to both the Bedrock Edition and Java Edition on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PC, Mac, and Linux on November 30. Stay tuned for patch notes from Version 1.18 as they go live soon.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime.

