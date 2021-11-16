Watch the Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch here Riot Forge has a full showcase lined up for the League of Legends world. Watch along with us to see what's coming.

When Riot Forge was first put together, Riot Games had a vision of publishing a variety of spin-off games centered around the League of Legends universe. One of those games was revealed a few days ago and is actually set to release this week, but it looks like there's more coming down the pipe than Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. A full blown Riot Forge Showcase is scheduled for today, so let's see what Riot has lined up.

Watch the Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch here

The Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch will air on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. The full presentation will air live on the Riot Games Twitch channel and the Riot Forge YouTube channel. If you don't want to leave the comfort of this Shacknews page, you can watch the full stream above, which is embedded for your convenience.

What's on the agenda for the Riot Forge Showcase? That's mostly wrapped in mystery. More details for the aforementioned Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story have been promised. This rhythm runner from the creators of Runner3 is also scheduled to release later today. Beyond that, it's unknown what Riot Forge will reveal, other than there are apparently a few Nintendo Switch games on the way.

We'll have a close eye on the Riot Forge Showcase with Nintendo Switch. Keep it here on Shacknews, as we'll be back with the latest reveals.