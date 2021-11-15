New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition is back on PC after Rockstar pulled it to remove files

Some unintended music files and uncompiled code were left in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on PC.
TJ Denzer
1

For the most part, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition’s launch has been anything but smooth. Graphical glitches were one thing, but the launch outright broke the Rockstar Games Launcher for a time, making all Rockstar games unplayable for nearly a whole day. Rockstar then also had to remove GTA Trilogy from availability on PC for short while due to unintended files that were shipped with the game and not supposed to be there. The collection is back on PC following this weekend’s debacle.

It all started when Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition launched last week, causing serious issues to the Rockstar Games Launcher for a full day shortly after. While this had the consequence of making pretty much all Rockstar games on PC unplayable for a time, Rockstar Support also revealed that it had to pull the GTA Trilogy from PC for a time after. The reason was that unintended files had been left in the game, included music and uncompiled code, that weren’t supposed to be there.

On Sunday, November 15, 2021, Rockstar Games finally returned to say that both the Rockstar Game Launcher was fixed and that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition were back online for PC players. Unfortunately, it was a hugely rocky launch for the collection, which was supposed to be an HD upgrade to Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Many players were still excited to jump in and re-explore these classics, but the entire debacle this weekend was quite the disastrous launch and first weekend for the game.

It will be interesting to see if GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition picks up steam now that the issues are settled. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further updates and details on the game here at Shacknews

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

