ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 99 - Let's find out if he's ready for some football

Greeting my fellow Shack-citizens, I hope you're all enjoying a restful and relaxing Sunday. If not, maybe some skankcore64 will set the mood with more NFL Quarterback Club 99 as I try to complete all North American released games for the Nintendo 64. Catch all the polygonal passes and rush attempts when the action starts later at 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 99 - Let's find out if he's ready for some football

Antecedently on skankcore64, I restarted my pre-season efforts with a new team. My apologies to TJ Denzer for abandoning Elvis Grbac and the Kansas City Chiefs for the higher altitude of the Denver Broncos. My plan was to actually skip the pre-season games entirely since I thought I was acquainted enough with the flow of the game and didn't want to waste any more time. It turns out I didn't toggle the pre-season modifier off after swapping to the Super Bowl XXXII champions so I was still playing games that didn't really count.

On today's episode, I'll be playing the last game of the pre-season and finally starting the real deal. Even with my current level of practice, I feel woefully unprepared to tackle an entire NFL season including the playoffs and hopeful Super Bowl appearance, but I am confident that this game will eventually be added to the skankcore64 Game Counter™. If you fancy yourself an armchair head coach like a lot of football fans, I could use your guidance, so get on down to Shacknews Twitch to tell me what I'm doing wrong!

As always, I'd like to thank all of you for doing it for Shacknews by dropping in to chat with us while we strive to deliver entertaining livestreams. Shacknews Twitch would not be here today without the support from viewers like you. Please consider a monthly sub to our channel if you'd like to see more of your favorite weekly shows. You'll never see an ad while you hang out with us and you'll gain access to some awesome emotes to brighten up any Twitch chat with a subscription to Shacknews Twitch. If you're still on the fence or unsure on how to proceed, check out our guide on Prime Gaming for all the relevant details.

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library and follow him on Twitter @skankcore.

