Boba Fett comes to Fortnite this December The famed bounty hunter is making his way to Fortnite at the end of the year.

Star Wars and Fortnite have already crossed over a couple of times, with Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren, and Stormtroopers joining the game in celebration of The Rise of Skywalker, as well as The Mandalorian himself as a key character during Chapter 2 Season 5. Now, another beloved Star Wars character will be joining the chaos as Boba Fett himself will become a playable Fortnite character this December.

Disney and Epic Games announced earlier today that Boba Fett would be making the long trek from Tatooine to Battle Royale Island at the end of this year. Specifically, Boba Fett will be purchasable in the Fortnite Item Shop on December 24 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. This announcement came during Disney+ Day, where we learned more about the upcoming live-action series The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

Boba Fett’s arrival in Fortnite comes just days before the first episode of his show debuts on December 29, 2021. Epic Games released artwork of the character sitting on his throne in what used to be Jabba’s Palace. Beside him is Fennec Shand, who appeared alongside Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2 and will play a key role in The Book of Boba Fett. That said, it’s unclear if Fennec will also be getting an outfit in Fortnite.

In addition to the Boba Fett outfit, there will likely be additional cosmetic items tying into the character and building hype for The Book of Boba Fett. It’s just the latest of several Star Wars crossovers with Fortnite. Fortnite has been on a roll lately with high-profile collaborations, with League of Legends’ Jinx coming to the game earlier this month, and some sort of Naruto crossover being teased for next week. If you need help keeping up with it all, be sure to bookmark our Fortnite topic page here on Shacknews.