Pikmin Bloom crosses 2 million downloads Niantic's AR Pikmin game hits the 2 million milestone in just two weeks.

With the mega success that Pokemon Go has proven to be over the years, it’s no surprise that Nintendo would look to have more of its properties adapted into the augmented reality format. Developer Niantic Labs recently launched Pikmin Bloom, a mobile AR game very similar in style to Pokemon Go. After just two weeks of being available, Pikmin Bloom has surpassed 2 million downloads around the globe.

Pikmin Bloom’s 2 million download count was listed on Sensor Tower, a website that analyzes mobile app store data, and reported by Eurogamer. The largest share of downloads come from Japanese players, accounting for just under 50 percent at 864,000. The United States and the United Kingdom are in second and third place, respectively.

Much like Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom weaves together digital content with the real-world. Players are encouraged to go out and adventure, earning rewards based on how many steps they take with their Pikmin Seedlings. There are also different points of interests and special items to be discovered by visiting notable locations. Instead of catching Pokemon, players build up their team of Pikmin, using them to grow flowers and create a gorgeous digital garden.

Pikmin Bloom came out of the gates with much success. Just days ago, developer Niantic announced its plans to hold the game’s first Community Day on November 13, which will offer some time-exclusive challenges and rare rewards. Niantic Labs is all-in on augmented reality technology, having just announced Lightship, an open platform for creating ‘real-world metaverse’ apps. For more on Pikmin Bloom, as well as the latest endeavors from Niantic Labs, stick with us here on Shacknews.