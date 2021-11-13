New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Weekend Discussion - November 13, 2021 - ThomW Day

It's Saturday, you know what that means! Weekend Discussion is back, and it's ThomW Day!
Dennis White
1

Welcome to another fall weekend! Get cozy and read this week's Weekend Discussion.

ThomW Day

Before we begin, we'd like to take a moment to acknowledge ThomW Day. Today is Thom's birthday, and he's been a big part of Shacknews and Chatty over the years. Thom created the LOL script, and helped us integrate it into the site. Each year, Shacknews likes to celebrate Thom's birthday with ThomW Day. Have a great one, Thom.

Spider-Man is finally coming to Marvel's Avengers but is it too little too late?

Spider-Man is my favorite character in the Marvel Universe and he's gotten plenty of love over the past few years in both gaming and traditional media. Now that he's finally coming to Marvel's Avengers on PS5 and PS4 exclusively, I wonder if this game will finally feel like the complete package. They also have direct competition with the well established universe and quality version of Peter Parker created by Insomniac Games. 

There's been a ton of updates to the game since release and the roster has seen a pretty significant increase as well with some major additions to the story. They do also seem to be paying attention to the details when it comes to providing some solid fan service. I'm hoping that being able to web-sling with my favorite Avengers characters will feel satisfying but there's still a part of me that morns what this game could have been with a better track record and more polish at launch. The fact that the game is available on Xbox Game Pass is a waste here because the free Spider-Man update is Playstation exclusive,

One of my favorite Spidey costumes will be making an appearance later this month

We won't have too much longer to wait as Spider-Man will be making his debut on November 30th.

The Internet awaits!

The Boys poking fun at Disney+ Day was one of the best moments of the week. 

The last trailer for Ghostbuster's is pretty good. 

I think Paul Rudd was definitely the right one to lead this one. There's some heart to what I'm seeing on screen and that's key to a Ghostbusters story.

I am not the best at FPS games so I definitely relate to this joint. 

After the atrocious Predator sequel from a few years ago, I am actually pretty excited about this concept. I hope they respect and highlight Indigenous culture with some bad-ass moments from the female protagonist. Fingers-crossed that this one is good because the franchise definitely needs some redemption.

The potential is endless. 

I love owls so I had to include this one. 

Gotta check the new GTA Trilogy Remastered to see if this is still accurate. 

Does equivalent exchange exist in Animal Crossing?

Xbox and Gucci have a new collab where you can purchase this fancy Xbox Series X for $10,000. The Xbox itself looks fine but the case is atrocious to me. What do you think?  

There's been ton's of glitches, bugs, and graphical errors on display with the new GTA Trilogy release. Reminds me of the good ol' Cyberpunk days. 

In Case You Missed It

Blake Morse has a phenomenal review of the brand new Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary Game & Watch that is totally worth checking out. 

Happy 1 year anniversary to Shacknews Cortex! 

Check out the top 10 most viewed articles on Cortex here.

Weekend Vibes

There were some exquisite vibes this week to dive into. I have to show some love to Aminé for this trippy vid. And you can't beat a video game reference in the title right?

Alright, that's another Weekend Discussion in the books! If you see ThomW in the Chatty, make sure to show him some love! And, as always, if you enjoy what we do at Shacknews, consider subscribing to Mercury . Have a good night!

Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola