Rocket League Season 5 start date

We’re not too far off from the end of Rocket League Season 4, which means Season 5 is about to start. When exactly? Well, now we know that too. Psyonix and Epic Games have recently revealed when Rocket League Season 5’s start date will kick things off. Want to know when you’ll be able to dive into the new season? Check out the full details here.

Rocket League Season 5's start date is kicking off in mid-November with a game update just before launch day.

Rocket League Season 5 begins on November 17, 2021, on all platforms. The game will be updated and prepped for the new season on November 16 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. This lines up with our previous coverage on when Season 4 would have ended, so you’ll be jumping into the new season on the exact same day whether you’re playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, or PC.

With the new season of Rocket League comes all sorts of new content. Season 5 is cosmic space themed, which will offer us a new “Aftermath” variant of Starbase Arc arena. It will also feature a new Rocket Pass full of space-themed collectibles, including the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace animated decal, and much more. There will be an expanded look at the new Rocket Pass closer to Season 5’s launch.

There will also be a new limited-time modes coming to Rocket League in Season 5, putting a variant on Heatseeker. The new Heatseeker Rocochet will offer three new Lab Arenas: Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass. You can look forward to playing this new LTM on November 18.

That covers everything we know so far about when Rocket League Season 5 will begin and what it will entail. Be sure to stay tuned here for more Rocket League coverage as the season kicks off and new content comes to play.