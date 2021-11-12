New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Rocket League Season 5 start date

We now know exactly when Season 5 of Rocket League will start, bringing a wealth of the new content with it.
TJ Denzer
1

We’re not too far off from the end of Rocket League Season 4, which means Season 5 is about to start. When exactly? Well, now we know that too. Psyonix and Epic Games have recently revealed when Rocket League Season 5’s start date will kick things off. Want to know when you’ll be able to dive into the new season? Check out the full details here.

Rocket League Season 5 start date

Rocket League Season 5's start date kicking off in mid-November with a game update just before launch day.
Rocket League Season 5's start date is kicking off in mid-November with a game update just before launch day.

Rocket League Season 5 begins on November 17, 2021, on all platforms. The game will be updated and prepped for the new season on November 16 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. This lines up with our previous coverage on when Season 4 would have ended, so you’ll be jumping into the new season on the exact same day whether you’re playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, or PC.

With the new season of Rocket League comes all sorts of new content. Season 5 is cosmic space themed, which will offer us a new “Aftermath” variant of Starbase Arc arena. It will also feature a new Rocket Pass full of space-themed collectibles, including the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace animated decal, and much more. There will be an expanded look at the new Rocket Pass closer to Season 5’s launch.

There will also be a new limited-time modes coming to Rocket League in Season 5, putting a variant on Heatseeker. The new Heatseeker Rocochet will offer three new Lab Arenas: Barricade, Colossus, and Hourglass. You can look forward to playing this new LTM on November 18.

That covers everything we know so far about when Rocket League Season 5 will begin and what it will entail. Be sure to stay tuned here for more Rocket League coverage as the season kicks off and new content comes to play.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola