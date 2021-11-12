Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 12: Among Us gets a new update Among Us has received one of its biggest updates ever and to celebrate, it's on sale on Steam and the Humble Store.

If you sense something amiss, you may notice that there's something sus among us. That comes from the latest update to last year's breakout hit, Among Us. This update features exciting new ways to approach the game, along with a new progression system, a new Cosmicube, and a lot more. If you're intrigued by any of this, you might want to pick up your own copy of Among Us, which leads the big sales over on Steam and the Humble Store.

Elsewhere, THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10th anniversary, so why not check out the big sale over on GOG.com, which features free copies of Outcast? Green Man Gaming has the best of 2K and Rockstar. Fanatical has the best from Sega and Ubisoft. Lastly, you can find the best of the Far Cry games over on the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, The Big Con, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, Pong Quest, Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1, Can't Drive This, Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition, Wingspan, Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, Tech Support: Error Unknown, MachiaVillain, Ogre, Moonlighter, Song of Horror Complete Edition, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Main Assembly, Blood: Fresh Supply, and Oriental Empires. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Leisure Suit Larry 1: In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2: Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), and Leisure Suit Larry 3: Passionate Patty in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals. Pay more than $10 to also receive Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored, Leisure Suit Larry 5: Passionate Patty Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry: Shape Up or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7: Love for Sail, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry, and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West. Pay more than the average $10.94 to get Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Miscreated, and GRIP: Combat Racing (w/Vintek Garage Pack, Cygon Garage Kit, Terra Garage Pack, and Nyvoss Garage Kit DLCs). Pay $11 to also receive Second Extinction, Visage, and Bigfoot. These activate on Steam. (Bigfoot is currently in Early Access.)

Or pay $1 for How to Survive 2. Pay more than the average $13.88 to get Dead In Vinland, Die Young, and Empyrion: Galactic Survival. Pay $15 to also receive The Wild Eight, Breathedge, and SCUM. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.