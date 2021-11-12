Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 12: Xbox Big Bundles Sale

Games are better when they come in bundles. Why play one game when it's possible to play many games? Xbox would like to help people out there play many games, one right after the other. The Big Bundle Sale focuses almost exclusively on titles that feature at least one game and possibly more. That's led by the Mass Effect Legendary Edition and also features collections like the Arkane Collection and the Batman Arkham Collection.
Elsewhere, PlayStation is continuing its November Savings Sale for an extra week, as they brace for the upcoming avalanche of Black Friday deals. Nintendo is doing the same, though you can find some decent titles buried under the radar. Also, if you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, you can take The World Ends With You: Final Remix out for a free trial. Then, when you realize that it's impossible to finish in that amount of time, you can pick it up at a discount!
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Moving Out - FREE!
- Hover - FREE!
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Artful Escape - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - $26.99 (66% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $13.99 (66% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $9.99 (50% off)
- Big Bundle Sale
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion - $43.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Slayers Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $35.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- ID@Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale
- Hitman 3 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hades [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Forgotten City - $23.99 (20% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition - $42.49 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remasters & Retro
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $4.54 (65% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- November Savings
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $28.04 (67% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Games Under $20
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- First Class Trouble [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR Required] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $41.99 (30% off)
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix - $34.99 (30% off) (FREE WEEK for NSO Members until 11/16)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $11.99 (20% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $8.49 (67% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
