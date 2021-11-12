Xur's location and wares for November 12, 2021 - Destiny 2 Learn Xur's location and get a complete list of all the Exotic goodies he's selling in Destiny 2 this weekend.

Greetings, Guardians. You’re here to find out where Xur is located, so let’s not waste your time and dig right in.

Xur’s location for November 12, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. Spawn in at the nearby fast-travel location, hop on your sparrow, and drive forward. You'll find Xur up in a tree not far down the road.

Xur’s wares for November 12, 2021

Below you will find a complete list of what Exotic gear Xur is selling this weekend:

Suros Regime (Auto Rifle)

Knucklehead Radar (Hunter Helmet)

Mobility - 3 Resilience - 21 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 2 Strength - 25 Total - 60

Ashen Wake (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 19 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 7 Strength - 9 Total - 62

Apotheosis Veil (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility - 6 Resilience - 17 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 13 Strength - 7 Total - 61



If you’re short on Legendary Shards and aren’t sure what to buy, I can help. Start by focusing on two items: the weapon if you don’t own it, and the armor piece for your primary class if you don’t own that. Buy what you don’t own for the class that you use the most. Obviously, weapons can be used with any character, so buy any weapons you don’t have in your Collections.

If Legendary Shards are of no issue for you, you should buy everything you don’t own, including for classes you don’t play, vault space permitting. You just never know when you’ll want to fire up a new class and having a nice Exotic collection to start will be a major boost. Of course, if you want to do this but vault space is an issue, you can delete any Exotic Xur sells after you buy it, and you can pull it from Collections at any time in the future. The roll may not be as good for the armor, but you can create space this way.

Even if you own everything that Xur is selling, check the armor against your own versions to see if he’s got a more favorable roll for you. You can also buy the Exotic engram, which will either give you an item you don’t already own (for the class you’re visiting Xur with), or it’ll pick something at random. This is a good buy each week simply because you either build your Exotic collection, or you take a shot at a better roll for something you already own.

Now that you know where Xur is located and what he’s selling, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help. We’ve been working on this thing for years now and have hundreds of guides to help you along the path.