Evening Reading - November 11, 2021

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim turns 10 today!

Today is the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V #Skyrim!



What is your favorite memory from this popular open world RPG? pic.twitter.com/eD9LoZdRst — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 11, 2021

Happy birthday, Skyrim! What a phenomenal game. I ain't even made that Bethesda has released it, like, seven times.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku that Simon tackles contains no given digits, a few killer cages, and two diagonal lines. Where would you even begin?

Teach a kid a lesson

this kid that lives in my building is always saying dumb shit to me and asks me if I’m a boy or a girl whenever I walk past him so I hide his bike behind the bins when I was coming home and I can hear him screaming downstairs that someone stole his bike lmao get owned nerd — faye (@fayemikah) November 10, 2021

BIKES!

Haven't had a Lord of the Rings meme in a while

This what made me chortle.

Halo Infinite launches soon

28 days until halo infinite pic.twitter.com/shBaIn6uWY — Leonessa (@itsleonessa) November 10, 2021

Can't wait to play this great game.

King of the Hill x NFT

This NFT will be available soon for six trillion dollars. Each. Or you can buy all four for twenty trillion. They’re worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/AgVPL72OG9 — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) November 8, 2021

I hope Mike Judge can secure another season of KotH.

Esports team names are wild

Some Apex esport team names radiate heavy AIM public chat room energy



We got team names like: UwUowoCatBoys, SussyBakas, RAWRXDTeeHee, SHEEEEESH, My Neck My Back and Moanerz.



There’s prob more but I’m living for this chaotic energy. Ya’ll tryna grief the casters out here LOL — VikkiKitty (@VikkiKitty) November 3, 2021

Embrace the chaos!

The Onion remains peak satire

Questions I’m Always Asked As A Guy Drowning In An Above-Ground Pool https://t.co/czAlpgv1b6 pic.twitter.com/ztZNc7mh3I — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 2, 2021

I love that Not The Onion has become a signal for something so outrageous that it could be easily mistaken for The Onion.

Are you ready for the metaverse?

I don't think anyone actually knows what it is.

Bowser is our new Marxist leader

I see one of the Bowser space punishments in Mario Party Superstars is communism pic.twitter.com/JBlfl0aAP7 — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) November 1, 2021

Distribute the wealth between the party players.

