Evening Reading - November 11, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim turns 10 today!

Happy birthday, Skyrim! What a phenomenal game. I ain't even made that Bethesda has released it, like, seven times.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's sudoku that Simon tackles contains no given digits, a few killer cages, and two diagonal lines. Where would you even begin?

Teach a kid a lesson

BIKES!

Haven't had a Lord of the Rings meme in a while

This what made me chortle.

Halo Infinite launches soon

Can't wait to play this great game.

King of the Hill x NFT

I hope Mike Judge can secure another season of KotH.

Esports team names are wild

Embrace the chaos!

The Onion remains peak satire

I love that Not The Onion has become a signal for something so outrageous that it could be easily mistaken for The Onion.

Are you ready for the metaverse?

I don't think anyone actually knows what it is.

Bowser is our new Marxist leader

Distribute the wealth between the party players.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Dose your soul need soothing? This photo of Rad should help with that. I hope you're all staying safe out there.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola