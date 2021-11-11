New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Twitch is now available on the Nintendo Switch

The Twitch app has finally been added to the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Donovan Erskine
1

In addition to a large library of games, the Switch features a catalog of entertainment apps like YouTube and Netflix. After a long period of requests from fans, the Switch is now getting another popular entertainment app. Nintendo has announced that Twitch is available now in the Switch eShop.

Nintendo announced on November 11, 2021, that Twitch was finally coming to the Switch. The Twitch app is available now and can be found in the eShop. It’s still rolling out, so you may have to wait a short while before you’re able to access the application on your device. That said, Twitch’s eShop page is now viewable online, showcasing screenshots of what the video game livestreaming application will look like running on the hybrid console.

Twitch is a popular website in which gamers can livestream their gameplay for others around the world to view. Next to YouTube, it’s the biggest platform for video game content creators and is available on most gaming platforms. On consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, users can actually stream their games natively within the Twitch app. Unfortunately, that is not the case with the Nintendo Switch. The Twitch download file is 31MB, and the app can be used in both handheld and TV modes.

More than four years after the console’s launch, the Twitch application is finally available on the Nintendo Switch. Once you’re all signed in and set up, consider dropping a follow off to Shacknews, as we have a lot of content that goes live exclusively on our Twitch channel.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola