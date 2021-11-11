Twitch is now available on the Nintendo Switch The Twitch app has finally been added to the Nintendo Switch eShop.

In addition to a large library of games, the Switch features a catalog of entertainment apps like YouTube and Netflix. After a long period of requests from fans, the Switch is now getting another popular entertainment app. Nintendo has announced that Twitch is available now in the Switch eShop.

Nintendo announced on November 11, 2021, that Twitch was finally coming to the Switch. The Twitch app is available now and can be found in the eShop. It’s still rolling out, so you may have to wait a short while before you’re able to access the application on your device. That said, Twitch’s eShop page is now viewable online, showcasing screenshots of what the video game livestreaming application will look like running on the hybrid console.

Watch livestream gaming videos, Esports, and any IRL broadcast on your Nintendo Switch device! Sports are here. Tune into your favorites: basketball, baseball, soccer, football, swimming, wrestling, hockey, pool, and much more through talk shows, league channels, Fantasy, and ESports.

Twitch is a popular website in which gamers can livestream their gameplay for others around the world to view. Next to YouTube, it’s the biggest platform for video game content creators and is available on most gaming platforms. On consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, users can actually stream their games natively within the Twitch app. Unfortunately, that is not the case with the Nintendo Switch. The Twitch download file is 31MB, and the app can be used in both handheld and TV modes.

More than four years after the console's launch, the Twitch application is finally available on the Nintendo Switch.