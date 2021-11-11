How to turn the narrator off - Forza Horizon 5 Drive in peace and quiet by turning the narrator or GPS voice off in Forza Horizon 5.

Players that only want to listen to the music in Forza Horizon 5, and not a narrator or GPS voice, can turn these off rather easily. Or if you still want these voice prompts on but need to balance the audio a bit, there is functionality to allow you to fine tune the volume of individual sounds. Here’s what you need to know about turning that GPS Voice off (or down).

How to turn off the GPS Voice & narrator

Sometimes you don’t need a GPS to be telling you where to go or what to do. Similarly, any narration can interrupt a serene moment, so turning them down or off can be a good idea. Forza Horizon 5 has a whole lot of settings, functionality, and accessibility options, and one of them allows you to turn the narrator and GPS voice off. To do so, follow these steps:

Pause the game Navigate to the Campaign screen Select the Settings button Go to Audio Switch the GPS Voice to Off

The GPS Voice can be switched off in the Audio settings. You can also turn off the Radio DJ or control the volume of individual sounds.

You should now find that the GPS no longer narrates where you are going and what turn you must take. This should make it a bit more silent as you go off-road and make your own path through the rugged terrain of Mexico.

Another option, if you don’t want to completely mute the voice, is to alter the volume. There is a slider in the same menu that will let you turn down the GPS voice so that it’s not overpowering some of the other beautiful in-game sounds. You can also turn off the Radio DJ if the commentary isn’t to your liking.

With the narrator off, the GPS Voice turned down, and the Radio DJ muted, you can enjoy a more silent drive around Forza Horizon 5. Remember you can switch them all back on in the Audio settings menu and even tweak some of the other sounds in the game. Drift over to our Forza Horizon 5 page for more guides to get your engine going.