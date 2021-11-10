How to access Forza Loyalty Reward cars - Forza Horizon 5 Those who played previous Forza titles will find some Loyalty Rewards waiting for them in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 includes a rewards program for players that played the previous Forza titles. Known as the Forza Loyalty Rewards, these rewards grant players additional cars. If you’ve unlocked some of these cars and want to know how to access them, we’ve got you covered.

How to access Forza Loyalty Reward cars

The Forza Loyalty Reward cars are found inside your garage in Forza Horizon 5. You can select a car from the Change Car menu or by approaching your garage in-game. It is here you will be able to tune the car as you please and even give it a coat of paint that suits your taste.

You will receive these rewards whether you started playing on launch day or choose to jump into the driver seat at some point in the future.

All Forza Loyalty Reward cars

As for how Forza Loyalty Rewards are earned, they are given to players based on their Forza history before loading up Forza Horizon 5. What this means is that as soon as you start Forza Horizon 5, your history will be viewed, and you will receive one car per Forza title (excluding earlier Forza Motorsport titles on the Xbox 360). Here is the list of cars you will receive for each Forza title:

Forza Horizon 1 – 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

Forza Horizon 2 – 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Forza Horizon 3 – 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

Forza Horizon 4 – 2018 McLaren Senna

Forza Motorsport 5 – 2013 McLaren P1

Forza Motorsport 6 – 2017 Ford GT

Forza Motorsport 7 – 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

It’s important to note that these rewards are given based on your game history the second you start Forza Horizon 5. Going and playing a previous game after the fact won’t get you the car. However, Loyalty Rewards are once-per-gamesave and will be received again if you reset your game, according to the Forza Motorsport support page. What this means is you could potentially reset your gamesave, go and play the previous titles, and then load into Forza Horizon 5 again. Keep in mind that resetting your gamesave will wipe your progress.

Earning new cars based on your Forza gameplay history is a neat system in Forza Horizon 5. Plus, the Forza Loyalty Reward cars are rather enticing, so playing the previous games before you start might be an appealing idea. Head over to the Shacknews Forza Horizon 5 page for more guides and tips to set you on the right track.