Illfonic opens up about why Friday The 13th: The Game was shut down

In the world of asymmetrical competitive games, Illfonic really had an absolute banger of a hit with Friday the 13th. The game put you in the role of one of many teenagers trying to survive and escape or Jason Voorhees hunting those teens around a camp. Unfortunately, publisher Gun Media pulled the plug on the game and Illfonic was forced to move on to greener pastures. Some mysteries still remain though, and we recently caught up to Illfonic CEO Charles Brungardt to talk about the death of the game, as well as the nature of work for hire at his studio.

When it comes down to the bottom line, Brungardt says the decision was with Gun Media (as the publisher of the game). They made the call and Illfonic had little say in the legality and formality of the situation. For Brungardt, it was a learning experience and the shutdown of F13 did little to affect the Illfonic studio. They would take the lessons and move on to launch Predator: Hunting Grounds and develop the upcoming co-op Arcadegeddon.

We also talked to Illfonic head of creative Jared Gerritzen who spoke to the evolution of Illfonic across games. Gerritzen shares what the team learned about balancing in an asymmetrical game, especially when it comes to keeping the monster from being too easy to kill without making them ridiculously overpowered.

Predator: Hunting Grounds was definitely a game that catered to players who played it a lot and leveled up to get its best tools. In that way, it’s hardcore and can be daunting to newcomers. The team doesn’t necessarily want new players to not be able to pick up these games and play if they haven’t been along since day one, but it also wants to reward those who have been in for the long haul., so it’s a matter they took into consideration as they moved on.

