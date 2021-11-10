Evening Reading - November 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 10 most-viewed Shacknews Cortex articles from its first year
- Forza Horizon 5 review: Buena Onda
- Mario Party Superstars review: Throwback party
- Rivian (RIVN) stock closes at $100.73/share on IPO's first day of trading
- Geoff Keighley says The Game Awards is not 'doing any NFT stuff'
- Forza Horizon 5 has already amassed 4.5 million players, claims Phil Spencer
- Jump Force to be delisted in February 2022
- Fallout 5 will happen, but not before Starfield & Elder Scrolls 6 are done
- Judge denies Apple appeal to delay App Store third party payment implementation
- NASA astronaut moon landing mission delayed to 2025
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today's puzzle that Simon tackles looks extremely unique. It's a kind of paint-by-numbers approach. Rather impressive design.
Halo MCC has some mod support
Here's a video highlighting a collection of Halo mods. It's such a great series for modding.
Some villagers have weird requests
your wish is my command i guess!— roma 🧸 future shino haver (@baefauna) November 9, 2021
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/vovzdMQg2w
Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise is adorable fun.
This is a strange future we live in
FUCK ME https://t.co/zk6OxSQ4V9 pic.twitter.com/yzzRxW1ytP— jared (@machtackle) November 1, 2021
I was expecting flying cars but I got NFTs instead.
This turtle is definitely a mythological creature
The coolest image I've seen in a while. A snapping turtle emerging from hibernation. pic.twitter.com/jifxitYBVv— Sean Kernan (Writer) (@Seanjkernan) November 1, 2021
There's a whole world on its back.
Birds are beautiful
A Red-tailed Hawk watches people pass by on the nature path. pic.twitter.com/e5JkZIkT7p— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) November 1, 2021
This hawk is keeping an eye on people.
It's time for Sakurai to rest
November 2, 2021
Cat confirmed as next Smash fighter?
I'm excited, are you excited?
LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/nMP7Epciny— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 1, 2021
I might put on my Christmas playlist early this year.
HE'S SO SLEEPY
November 2, 2021
Look at this li'l fella. He can barely keep his eyes open.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
