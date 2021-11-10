Evening Reading - November 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's puzzle that Simon tackles looks extremely unique. It's a kind of paint-by-numbers approach. Rather impressive design.

Halo MCC has some mod support

Here's a video highlighting a collection of Halo mods. It's such a great series for modding.

Some villagers have weird requests

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise is adorable fun.

This is a strange future we live in

I was expecting flying cars but I got NFTs instead.

This turtle is definitely a mythological creature

The coolest image I've seen in a while. A snapping turtle emerging from hibernation. pic.twitter.com/jifxitYBVv — Sean Kernan (Writer) (@Seanjkernan) November 1, 2021

There's a whole world on its back.

Birds are beautiful

A Red-tailed Hawk watches people pass by on the nature path. pic.twitter.com/e5JkZIkT7p — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) November 1, 2021

This hawk is keeping an eye on people.

It's time for Sakurai to rest

Cat confirmed as next Smash fighter?

I'm excited, are you excited?

I might put on my Christmas playlist early this year.

HE'S SO SLEEPY

Look at this li'l fella. He can barely keep his eyes open.

