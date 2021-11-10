New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 10, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today's puzzle that Simon tackles looks extremely unique. It's a kind of paint-by-numbers approach. Rather impressive design.

Halo MCC has some mod support

Here's a video highlighting a collection of Halo mods. It's such a great series for modding.

Some villagers have weird requests

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise is adorable fun.

This is a strange future we live in

I was expecting flying cars but I got NFTs instead.

This turtle is definitely a mythological creature

There's a whole world on its back.

Birds are beautiful

This hawk is keeping an eye on people.

It's time for Sakurai to rest

Cat confirmed as next Smash fighter?

I'm excited, are you excited?

I might put on my Christmas playlist early this year.

HE'S SO SLEEPY

Look at this li'l fella. He can barely keep his eyes open.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola