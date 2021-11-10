ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 98 - Then I gotta go home and get ready for some football It's time for more skankcore64 and Bryan's quest to complete every Nintendo 64 game released in North America on Shacknews Twitch.

What's up, my pigskin loving pals? Are you ready for your latest Wednesday night edition of skankcore64? The only full catalog playthrough on Shacknews Twitch is back for more adventures into every N64 title published in the North American region. Also home to this part of the world is American Football and we'll have plenty more of that with the continuation of NFL Quarterback Club 99 at 7:00 p.m. PT/ 10:00 p.m. ET on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 98 - Then I gotta go home and get ready for some football

Previously on skankcore64, I began my simulated season with the Kansas City Chiefs after consulting with a helpful viewer in chat. Our News Editor, TJ Denzer, should be fairly pleased with that choice, my apologies to anyone that I might have offended by my pick. I don't really have an affinity for any team in particular so my only goal is to take them to the Super Bowl and win it all to hopefully see those staff credits.

Tonight, I'll be continuing with the remainder of the pre-season. I'm currently 2-1-0 and still learning the game so get in here and help a football newbie out. So far I'm not having as much fun as I did in NHL Breakaway 99, but that was a decent hockey game and NFL Quarterback Club 99 is a pretty terrible hockey game. There's still a lot of games left to play so I suppose it's too early to make a judgement just yet. I'd love to hear what you think, head on over to Shacknews Twitch and let me know!

Thank you to every viewer that stops by to talk with our hosts during Shacknews livestreams. Your feedback continues to help us improve our programming and bring you a variety of weekly content. If you'd like to grow your support, a monthly sub to our channel is a great way to do it for Shacknews. You'll also get an ad-free viewing experience whenever you hang out with us and access to exclusive emotes you can use in any Twitch chat! We have a handy guide on Prime Gaming if you need any further info.