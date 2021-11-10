When does Rocket League Season 4 end? Here is when Rocket League Season 4 will end and bring in Season 5.

Rocket League is one of the most popular ongoing games, with developer Psyonix continuing to add content to the vehicular soccer game, giving players plenty to occupy themselves with. A lot of this content is done through seasons, where challenges and the Rocket Pass provide a way to score some unique cosmetic rewards. The game is currently in the midst of Season 4, but many players are starting to look at what’s coming next. Let’s look at when Rocket League Season 4 will end.

When does Rocket League Season 4 end?

The countdown to the end of Rocket League Season 4 can be seen on the Season Challenges screen.

Rocket League Season 4 will end on November 17, 2021. Psyonix has not yet officially announced a start date for Rocket League Season 5, but we can use the game’s in-game counter to determine it. On the Season Challenges screen, the timer in the upper left-hand corner says that there are 7 days left in the season (as of November 10). Some simple math tells us that we can expect Rocket League Season 4 to end on November 17, somewhere around 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

Of course, with there being no official announcement, this is still subject to change. We’ve seen developers push the end of a season at the last minute in the past, and Psyonix certainly has that option here. Once Season 4 does end, Rocket League Season 5 will immediately follow it, bringing about a new Rocket Pass and a series of challenges for players to take on.

Rocket League Season 4 will end on November 17, 2021. If you are still working on getting those Season 4 Challenges completed, you’ll want to get on that soon, as time is starting to run out. For more on what’s the latest in Rocket League, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.