Forza Horizon 5 has already amassed 4.5 million players, claims Phil Spencer Playground Games' open world racer already has around 4.5 million players racing around Mexico on PC and Xbox platforms.

Forza Horizon 5 is delightful. We’ve said this more than little bit here at Shacknews since our review, but now everyone gets to see for themselves. And see they have. According to Xbox lead Phil Spencer, since Forza Horizon 5’s launch, over 4.5 million players have gotten behind the wheel of the open world racer, making it the biggest Xbox Game Studios launch to date.

Phil Spencer spoke to the player numbers for Forza Horizon 5 on his personal Twitter on November 9, 2021. According to Spencer, Forza Horizon 5 has amassed around 4.5 million players since launching across PC, Xbox consoles, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. He also claimed it has reached three times as many peak concurrent players as Forza Horizon 4’s highest high. Finally, these numbers make it the best launching Xbox Game Studios title so far.

Having launched officially on November 5, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 has been almost universally loved, including here at Shacknews in our review. Between gorgeous recreations of Mexican vistas and the countryside, solid vehicles and handling, and a wealth of accessibility features built to cater to almost any driver, Playground Games clearly built Forza Horizon 5 with the utmost love and attention and it shows throughout the game.

What’s more, Forza Horizon 5 seems like it has the potential to continue to be enjoyable for a long time. Between the potential for new locations to explore, new activities, vehicles, and further customization added to the game’s already versatile offering Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games have plenty of room to keep Forza Horizon 5 active on players’ dashboards for a long time to come.

With the game out of the gate and the masses now having a chance to play Forza Horizon 5 for themselves, it seems like another winner for Xbox and the Forza series as a whole. Stay tuned for further updates to the game, here at Shacknews.