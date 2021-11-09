Niantic introduces platform for creating 'real-world metaverse' apps
Lightship will allow audiences to create their own augmented reality experiences.
Pokemon Go creator Niantic is looking to put the tools it uses to create augmented reality experiences in the hands of users. Lightship is a new program that the company has revealed, which will enable audiences to create their very own “real-world metaverse apps.”
Niantic CEO John Hanke announced Lightship and spoke in detail about it during an interview with The Verge. With the program, the company says that it is “opening the vault of tech that we’ve been using to build our products” Users will be able to take virtual and real-world elements to create unique experiences in the same vein as Pokemon Go, Ingress, and Niantic’s other AR offerings.
During the interview, Hanke spoke about how Lightship’s functionality on iOS and Android devices is one of its biggest advantages.
John Hanke also emphasized his stance on the conversation surrounding the metaverse. He’s strongly against a VR metaverse that’s entirely digital and takes the real world out of consideration, and takes pride in the fact that his company’s products and services blend the digital with the physical.
Lightship is available now and can be installed on the software's website. The base product will be free, with a paid feature that allows for simultaneous access to AR experiences among multiple users.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Niantic introduces platform for creating 'real-world metaverse' apps