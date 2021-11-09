Niantic introduces platform for creating 'real-world metaverse' apps Lightship will allow audiences to create their own augmented reality experiences.

Pokemon Go creator Niantic is looking to put the tools it uses to create augmented reality experiences in the hands of users. Lightship is a new program that the company has revealed, which will enable audiences to create their very own “real-world metaverse apps.”

Niantic CEO John Hanke announced Lightship and spoke in detail about it during an interview with The Verge. With the program, the company says that it is “opening the vault of tech that we’ve been using to build our products” Users will be able to take virtual and real-world elements to create unique experiences in the same vein as Pokemon Go, Ingress, and Niantic’s other AR offerings.

During the interview, Hanke spoke about how Lightship’s functionality on iOS and Android devices is one of its biggest advantages.

The state of the world today is sort of 50/50 between Android and iOS, and I think it’s going to be much more diversified in the world of AR glasses. So a solution that actually solves the developer problem of being able to write something and create something that’s going to work across multiple platforms is really important. Google and Apple are both working on their own AR technology, but it will likely be proprietary and limited in its availability/functionality.

John Hanke also emphasized his stance on the conversation surrounding the metaverse. He’s strongly against a VR metaverse that’s entirely digital and takes the real world out of consideration, and takes pride in the fact that his company’s products and services blend the digital with the physical.

Lightship is available now and can be installed on the software's website. The base product will be free, with a paid feature that allows for simultaneous access to AR experiences among multiple users.