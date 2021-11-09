Instagram creator subscriptions found in App Store listing Instagram may be launching subscriptions soon, according to new reports.

Facebook subsidiary Instagram remains one of the most popular social media platforms, and it may be looking to introduce a new aspect to its business in a future update. There had been rumblings in the past that the photo and video sharing app was possibly exploring subscriptions, and it looks like that may become a reality soon enough. According to new App Store listings, Instagram is close to launching paid creator subscriptions.

Instagram Subscriptions were spotted in a recent App Store listing and reported by TechCrunch. In the United States App Store, listings for in-app purchases were added to the Instagram app earlier this week. This includes a $4.99 and a 99¢ payment option, both labeled as “Instagram Subscriptions.” It’s likely that these will be the two pricing tiers at launch when Instagram Subscriptions go live.

Instagram's updated app-store listing

Earlier this year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that his team was looking at ways to implement subscriptions during an interview with The Information. Essentially, Instagram Subscriptions will provide a way for users to monetarily support creators, in turn for exclusive pictures, videos, and other posts. It’s another way for Meta to monetize the popular social media platform, in addition to its successful marketplace.

It’s also being speculated that Instagram will look to move away from targeted ads with the implementation of Instagram Subscriptions. With how Apple’s App Tracking Transparency has impacted the business of Instagram and Meta, it’s a logical pivot.

Though there’s yet to be a formal announcement, it seems like Instagram Subscriptions may be coming soon. Although a lot of the heat lately has been on Facebook (Meta) proper, Instagram has had its fair share of controversy too. Back in September, we learned that the company was suspending its plans to release a version of Instagram targeted at kids. For more on Instagram and how the social media platform is continuing to change, Shacknews has you covered.