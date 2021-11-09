How to play with friends - Forza Horizon 5 Invite your friends to a convoy in Forza Horizon 5 and start tearing around Mexico in fancy cars.

Forza Horizon 5 lets you invite friends into a convoy so you can drive around Mexico together. This is a stellar experience and one that players should dive into as soon as possible. However, playing with friends and getting a convoy up and running can cause some players a moment’s pause. If you’re struggling to invite friends and play Forza Horizon 5 together, we’ve got some tips to get you started.

How to play with friends

There is a little bit of work needed before you can play with your friends in Forza Horizon 5. Firstly, you must finish the introduction and create your character, and then there’s another quest you must complete. Here are the steps you and your friends must each do in order to play together:

Finish the Forza Horizon 5 tutorial that has you race with different cars Create your character Choose your starter vehicle Finish the On a Wing and a Prayer showcase event Complete one of the two new quests: to photograph the storm or the Volkswagen one (yours may be different)

After you complete the above steps, proceed to the next steps below to invite your friends to a convoy in Forza Horizon 5.

Once the above it done, you will unlock the Online tab in the pause menu. Prior to this, the Online tab will be greyed out and unavailable. Now that Online is unlocked, here’s how to invite friends and start a convoy:

Open the pause menu Tab over to Online Use the Friends/Players tab to find your friends Select their name and hit “Invite to convoy”

You can also create a convoy first and then invite your friends. This is done via the Online tab and then Convoy. You will be asked whether you want to create a convoy or find one. If you select “Create a convoy”, a box will appear that will let you choose which of your online friends to invite. You can also go into your convoy and press the Manage Convoy button and choose Invite Friends.

Anyone you invite will receive a notification via the Xbox Game Bar overlay (if on PC). This is accessed by pressing the Windows key and G key together (Win + G). The invite should be in the Xbox social box. Once your friend accepts the invite, it may take a few moments for their vehicle to appear in your world. Whenever you go into the menu, your car will go transparent like a ghost.

Playing with friends in Forza Horizon 5 is a great way to experience the game. In order to invite your friends, you will need to clear the opening tutorial and a couple of in-game events, then you’re clear to create a convoy. Stop by the Shacknews Forza Horizon 5 page for more coverage of this stellar entry in the series.