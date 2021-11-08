Unboxing & review: Pokemon TCG: Evolving Skies Booster Box We got our hands on an Evolving Skies Pokemon Card box and unboxed it to see if we could get any rare pulls.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game continues to be one of the biggest pillars of the iconic franchise, with new lines of cards constantly shaking up the meta and exosystem. The Evolving Skies cards are based on Pokemon Sword and Shield and feature a V-Max Rayquaza. The Pokemon Company was kind enough to send us an Evolving Skies Booster Box, which we recorded a full unboxing of for your viewing pleasure.

In our Evolving Skies Pokemon Booster Box video, Greg Burke, our head of video here at Shacknews Greg Burke goes through the box and showcases all of the items included. The box includes 36 Booster Packs, which Greg unpacks one-by-one.

The live recording means you actually get to go on the journey alongside Greg, as he hopes to pull some full-arts and other rare Pokemon cards. We’ll refrain from spoiling if he’s successful or not here, as you should check the video out to get his authentic reactions.

If you enjoyed our Pokemon card unboxing, you can find several more Pokemon Trading Card Game videos over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. In addition to video reviews and gameplay, that’s also where we share a lot of content surrounding toys, tabletop games, and collectibles.