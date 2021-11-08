ShackStream Indie-licious journeys to save Rosantica in Flynn Son of Crimson On today's Indie-licious, we dive into the pixelated action-platform world of Flynn: Son of Crimson to battle The Scourge.

It’s Monday and despite the holidays approaching fast, we’ve still got a few weeks left to explore new indies this year on Indie-licious, and we’re keeping the fun rolling this week with Flynn: Son of Crimson. Tune in as we take on the challenge of this interesting 2D action platformer in another ShackStream.

Flynn: Son of Crimson comes to us from developer Studio Thunderhorse and publisher Humble Games. It launched back in September 2021 and is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PC via Steam, the Humble Store, and GOG.com. It takes us to the world of Rosantica where a barrier that protects the world from an evil force known as The Scourge has started to crack, letting all sorts of evil creatures seep out across the land. As Flynn and his companion Dex, Guardian Spirit of the Land, you’ll journey to stop The Scourge and save Rosantica.

Join us on today’s Indie-licious as we go live with Flynn: Son of Crimson on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to say thank you to everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continue to make these streams well worth doing. If you’d like to support our livestreams, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps to keep our streams going strong. You can also do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription by linking that account up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming, which will net you a free Twitch subscription to use each month.

The magical world of Rosantica awaits us on today’s episode of Indie-licious. Join in and watch as we go live with the game shortly!