New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl event starts next week

Pokemon GO's next big event will celebrate a pair of upcoming Nintendo Switch remasters.
Ozzie Mejia
1

There's a new pair of Pokemon remasters set to come to Nintendo Switch later this month. There's no better way to generate excitement for those games than through good old-fashioned synergy. Pokemon GO, which is in the middle of its fifth anniversary festivities, is ready to celebrate the arrival of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with an all-new event centered around the Sinnoh region.

Pokemon GO's Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will come in waves, starting on Tuesday, November 16. Players will have two days to pick up the following Pokemon, some of which were first discovered in the Sinnoh region:

  • Seel
  • Murkrow
  • Poochyena
  • Aron
  • Turtwig (with Lucas's hat)
  • Chimchar (with Lucas's hat)
  • Piplup (with Lucas's hat)
  • Bidoof
  • Kricketot
  • Buneary
  • Stunky
  • Shiny versions of Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant Cloak), and Buizel
  • Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, Gible, Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade, Cresselia, and Mega Lopunny via Raids

After those two days are up, the second part of the event will begin. Starting on Thursday, November 18 and going through Sunday, November 21, players can find the following Pokemon:

  • Pinsir
  • Misdreavus
  • Houndour
  • Spheal
  • Turtwig (with Dawn's hat)
  • Chimchar (with Dawn's hat)
  • Piplup (with Dawn's hat)
  • Bidoof
  • Kricketot
  • Buneary
  • Glameow
  • Shiny versions of Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel, and Burmy (Sand Cloak)
  • Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor, Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade, Cresselia, and Mega Lopunny via Raids

Players can also find new avatar items, stickers, and more over the course of this event and beyond. If you have Incubators, look for their distance to be cut over this period. Plus, if you catch the costumed starters, you can earn XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass.

There's a lot more to check out, so you can take a look at the Pokemon GO website for the full details. The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will begin on Tuesday, November 16. The full Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games will release on Friday, November 19. You can check out our full hands-on preview if you want to learn more about what's coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola