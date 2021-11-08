Pokemon GO Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl event starts next week Pokemon GO's next big event will celebrate a pair of upcoming Nintendo Switch remasters.

There's a new pair of Pokemon remasters set to come to Nintendo Switch later this month. There's no better way to generate excitement for those games than through good old-fashioned synergy. Pokemon GO, which is in the middle of its fifth anniversary festivities, is ready to celebrate the arrival of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with an all-new event centered around the Sinnoh region.

Pokemon GO's Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will come in waves, starting on Tuesday, November 16. Players will have two days to pick up the following Pokemon, some of which were first discovered in the Sinnoh region:

Seel

Murkrow

Poochyena

Aron

Turtwig (with Lucas's hat)

Chimchar (with Lucas's hat)

Piplup (with Lucas's hat)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Stunky

Shiny versions of Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (Plant Cloak), and Buizel

Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, Gible, Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade, Cresselia, and Mega Lopunny via Raids

After those two days are up, the second part of the event will begin. Starting on Thursday, November 18 and going through Sunday, November 21, players can find the following Pokemon:

Pinsir

Misdreavus

Houndour

Spheal

Turtwig (with Dawn's hat)

Chimchar (with Dawn's hat)

Piplup (with Dawn's hat)

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Glameow

Shiny versions of Slowpoke, Bagon, Buizel, and Burmy (Sand Cloak)

Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor, Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade, Cresselia, and Mega Lopunny via Raids

Players can also find new avatar items, stickers, and more over the course of this event and beyond. If you have Incubators, look for their distance to be cut over this period. Plus, if you catch the costumed starters, you can earn XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass.

There's a lot more to check out, so you can take a look at the Pokemon GO website for the full details. The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will begin on Tuesday, November 16. The full Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games will release on Friday, November 19. You can check out our full hands-on preview if you want to learn more about what's coming to the Nintendo Switch.