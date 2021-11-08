Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Pass release time Here's when you can start playing Forza Horizon 5 through Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration of PlayGround Games’ racing simulator. Set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 sports some beautiful environments and a wide array of vehicles to take out on the open road. As a first-party Xbox title, Forza Horizon 5 will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost on launch day, and many are wondering when exactly that will go into effect. Let’s look at when you can start playing Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Pass release time

Forza Horizon 5 officially launches on November 9, 2021. The game will be made available on Xbox Game Pass starting at 12:01 a.m. in your local time. Whether you’re on the east coast of the United States, in Europe, or anywhere else in the world, you’ll be able to play once the clock strikes midnight in your area.

It’s typical for games to release at midnight, but there was an extra bit of confusion swirling around Forza Horizon 5. The game had an early launch on November 5, which allowed those that pre-ordered the game outright to play it before the official launch. However, this did not include those that were playing through Xbox Game Pass.

With the game launching at midnight local time, some fans have adjusted the region on their Xbox consoles to New Zealand in order to start playing the game several hours early. It’s unclear if this also works for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC on November 9 at 12:01 a.m. local time. For more on everything going on in Forza Horizon 5, be sure to stick with us here at Shacknews.