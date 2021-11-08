New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Pass release time

Here's when you can start playing Forza Horizon 5 through Xbox Game Pass.
Donovan Erskine
7

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest iteration of PlayGround Games’ racing simulator. Set in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 sports some beautiful environments and a wide array of vehicles to take out on the open road. As a first-party Xbox title, Forza Horizon 5 will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost on launch day, and many are wondering when exactly that will go into effect. Let’s look at when you can start playing Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Pass release time

Forza Horizon 5 officially launches on November 9, 2021. The game will be made available on Xbox Game Pass starting at 12:01 a.m. in your local time. Whether you’re on the east coast of the United States, in Europe, or anywhere else in the world, you’ll be able to play once the clock strikes midnight in your area.

It’s typical for games to release at midnight, but there was an extra bit of confusion swirling around Forza Horizon 5. The game had an early launch on November 5, which allowed those that pre-ordered the game outright to play it before the official launch. However, this did not include those that were playing through Xbox Game Pass.

With the game launching at midnight local time, some fans have adjusted the region on their Xbox consoles to New Zealand in order to start playing the game several hours early. It’s unclear if this also works for the PC version of Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC on November 9 at 12:01 a.m. local time. For more on everything going on in Forza Horizon 5, be sure to stick with us here at Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 8, 2021 11:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Game Pass release time

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 8, 2021 11:44 AM

      Are there instructions on how to set the pc region to NZ so we can play today?

      • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 8, 2021 11:47 AM

        VPN?

        • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 8, 2021 11:47 AM

          ah duh. For some reason I thought it was a setting in Windows

          • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            November 8, 2021 11:50 AM

            Dunno, might be as well.

            I try to avoid those time zone hacks , generally not an issue, but on the rare occasion

            "Everything COD" often thinks I am Germany no matter what I do like 12 years later.

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 8, 2021 11:50 AM

            Using the Region setting in Windows allowed early access to Flight Simulator. I didn't try it for Forza, but it'll probably work.

            • firehawk legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 8, 2021 11:52 AM

              Just tried changing the region and it launched for me on pc

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            November 8, 2021 11:51 AM

            In this case it is. You don't need to VPN.

            Press the Windows key, type "Region", select "Region settings", and change "Country or region" to "New Zealand".

            Many other storefronts use your IP address to determine your location, so for them you need a VPN.

Hello, Meet Lola