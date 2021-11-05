Evening Reading - November 5, 2021

Greetings, all, and a Happy November to you all! There's no trick-or-treating this weekend, but hopefully you all have a lot of leftover candy to feast on. If not, run to Target, I'm sure they have some fun sized Reese's left. Let's jump into this Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Did I mention that the Weekend PC Download Deals feature is up and features a nice pre-order deal on Elden Ring?

If this dynamic is odd to the SMT/Persona fanbase, imagine being an outsider. We need a whole primer on this thing.

You can't kill that which is not alive... or dead... or both.

To be fair, if the bus drops below 30 MPH, it explodes.

This is why my game dev takes so long. pic.twitter.com/qtwgzGAZpa — 💀KIRA💀 (@Stylish_Kira) November 5, 2021

We really need more games with disembodied heads just randomly breaking out into song.

There was a lot (and I mean A LOT) that was great about Hades. The music was certainly one of its better qualities. That's why we're dropping in on the latest Nintendo Minute, where Kit and Krysta chat with composer (and also voice of Zagreus) Darren Korb about the making of Hades' soundtrack and also take a virtual tour of his music studio. You even get to meet the voices of Cerberus!

Get well soon, Mox!

And a late addition, because over on Rampage, "PLATINUM" MAX F'N CASTER has left me deceased!

Oh, and one more late addition, because about an hour before this ER's post, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston reminded me of why I still love and watch this chereographed pseudo sport at 38 years old!

We're blasting off into Super Mario Galaxy with tonight's track. This is "Gusty Garden Galaxy," a collaboration of The Icarus Kid's production with the piano prowess of 88bit. Enjoy!

There's your Evening Reading to send you into this first Saturday of November. Remember that in certain parts of the United States, it's time to turn the clocks back an hour. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

What are you planning to do with that extra hour, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.