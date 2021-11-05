Evening Reading - November 5, 2021

Greetings, all, and a Happy November to you all! There's no trick-or-treating this weekend, but hopefully you all have a lot of leftover candy to feast on. If not, run to Target, I'm sure they have some fun sized Reese's left. Let's jump into this Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker release date delayed to December
- Pokemon TCG gets new VSTAR cards & mechanics in its latest expansion
- Nintendo Switch Online had 32 million subs at the end of September
- Nintendo Accounts will continue on the next gen system in the year 20XX
- Nintendo discloses Switch age demographic data for first time
- Nintendo says they are 'striving to provide services that satisfy' Switch Online subs
- Konami delays eFootball 2022 v1.0.0 and issues pre-order refunds
- ABetterUbisoft creates petition to raise awareness of demands
- Square Enix to release NFT digital cards
- Shack Chat: What do you want Sega and Microsoft's first 'Super Game' to be?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 5: PlayStation Remasters & Retro sale
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 5: Mass Effect for N7 Day
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Time to play the game!
November 4, 2021
Did I mention that the Weekend PC Download Deals feature is up and features a nice pre-order deal on Elden Ring?
Oh, and speaking of Smash!
Who dies in a pineapple under the sea?
November 5, 2021
Come back in January, where we'll determine where Elden Ring fits?
He's mad about the birthday party
November 4, 2021
If this dynamic is odd to the SMT/Persona fanbase, imagine being an outsider. We need a whole primer on this thing.
How I Met Your Nintendo
Truly, this is "A Christmas Story" for aging millennials!
Cat content
November 5, 2021
You can't kill that which is not alive... or dead... or both.
Please observe the championship parade speed limit
Fastest parade of all time…. @Braves #BattleAtl pic.twitter.com/RqhnXBZUjj— Teeee (@teeeehall) November 5, 2021
To be fair, if the bus drops below 30 MPH, it explodes.
Fun with game dev
This is why my game dev takes so long. pic.twitter.com/qtwgzGAZpa— 💀KIRA💀 (@Stylish_Kira) November 5, 2021
We really need more games with disembodied heads just randomly breaking out into song.
The sounds of the underworld
There was a lot (and I mean A LOT) that was great about Hades. The music was certainly one of its better qualities. That's why we're dropping in on the latest Nintendo Minute, where Kit and Krysta chat with composer (and also voice of Zagreus) Darren Korb about the making of Hades' soundtrack and also take a virtual tour of his music studio. You even get to meet the voices of Cerberus!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
If you need it, ask for it.
Well said, @CMPunk. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Q8CxKF7TMK— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 4, 2021
Get well soon, Mox!
And a late addition, because over on Rampage, "PLATINUM" MAX F'N CASTER has left me deceased!
🎤⬇️💥 #TheAcclaimed have arrived! Watch @Bowens_Official w/ @PlatinumMax v @bryandanielson NOW on #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/u9DurvoR0x— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021
Oh, and one more late addition, because about an hour before this ER's post, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston reminded me of why I still love and watch this chereographed pseudo sport at 38 years old!
Take my money! Take it!
Tonight in video game music
We're blasting off into Super Mario Galaxy with tonight's track. This is "Gusty Garden Galaxy," a collaboration of The Icarus Kid's production with the piano prowess of 88bit. Enjoy!
There's your Evening Reading to send you into this first Saturday of November. Remember that in certain parts of the United States, it's time to turn the clocks back an hour. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.
What are you planning to do with that extra hour, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
