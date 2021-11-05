Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 5: PlayStation Remasters & Retro sale

Halloween is over and that means it's time to start thinking about what to play over the holiday season. There isn't anything particularly exciting with this weekend's deals, but if you're looking for some solid second tier games, then PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo might have some games worth checking out.
PlayStation is kicking off its Remasters & Retro sale, which features a handful of old games. However, buried in that pile is a significantly newer release. It's NEO: The World Ends With You. We were fans of that one here at Shacknews, so take a moment to go check that out. If you're looking for something a little more on the "free" side, the new freebies are up for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, so go grab Knockout City on PlayStation and Moving Out for Xbox.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Moving Out - FREE!
- Hover - FREE!
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition [Xbox Series X/Xbox One] - $59.99 (40% off)
- UFC 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition - $13.74 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition - $13.64 (35% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Ashen Definitive Edition - $15.83 (67% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Big Bundle Sale.
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition - $5.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- F1 2021 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Remasters & Retro
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $4.54 (65% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- November Savings
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.59 (59% off)
- Subnautica [PS5/PS4] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $28.04 (67% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- More from the PlayStation November Savings Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Trailmakers - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel's Avengers - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire - $5.99 (60% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown - $14.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ember - $8.99 (70% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $11.99 (40% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $3.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Road Redemption - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- First Class Trouble [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR Required] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Halloween Sale
- Devil May Cry - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (70% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $8.49 (67% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $2.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
