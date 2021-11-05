New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 5: PlayStation Remasters & Retro sale

Blasts from the past are in for PlayStation this weekend, but keep an eye out for the newer NEO: The World Ends With You in that sale, too.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Halloween is over and that means it's time to start thinking about what to play over the holiday season. There isn't anything particularly exciting with this weekend's deals, but if you're looking for some solid second tier games, then PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo might have some games worth checking out.

PlayStation is kicking off its Remasters & Retro sale, which features a handful of old games. However, buried in that pile is a significantly newer release. It's NEO: The World Ends With You. We were fans of that one here at Shacknews, so take a moment to go check that out. If you're looking for something a little more on the "free" side, the new freebies are up for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, so go grab Knockout City on PlayStation and Moving Out for Xbox.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

