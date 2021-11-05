Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 5: PlayStation Remasters & Retro sale

Halloween is over and that means it's time to start thinking about what to play over the holiday season. There isn't anything particularly exciting with this weekend's deals, but if you're looking for some solid second tier games, then PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo might have some games worth checking out.

PlayStation is kicking off its Remasters & Retro sale, which features a handful of old games. However, buried in that pile is a significantly newer release. It's NEO: The World Ends With You. We were fans of that one here at Shacknews, so take a moment to go check that out. If you're looking for something a little more on the "free" side, the new freebies are up for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold, so go grab Knockout City on PlayStation and Moving Out for Xbox.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.