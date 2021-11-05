Xur's location and wares for November 5, 2021 - Destiny 2 Here's where Xur is located and what he's selling in Destiny 2 this weekend.

The Agent of the Nine has returned to Destiny 2, and with him is a bag full of Exotic goodies for Guardians to purchase. Today, I’ll show you where Xur is located, and what he’s selling. I’ll even throw in some free advice on what you should prioritize when you make a purchase.

Xur’s location for November 5, 2021

Xur is located in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. Spawn in and hop on your sparrow, then drive across the water and head up the hill. He's hanging out near a crashed ship on the side of a cliff.

Xur’s wares for November 5, 2021

Below is a complete list of what Xur is selling in Destiny 2 from 1 p.m. EDT on November 5, 2021, to 1 p.m. EST on November 9, 2021:

Prometheus Lens (Trace Rifle)

Shinobu's Vow (Hunter Gauntlets)

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 22 Discipline - 16 Intellect - 9 Strength - 6 Total - 65

Lion Rampant (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 10 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 14 Strength - 15 Total - 61

Crown of Tempests (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility - 9 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 15 Strength - 2 Total - 64



If you’re not sure what you should buy, start with the weapon if you don’t have it, as well as the armor piece for your main class if you don’t already own that. Once you have those two items, you should buy anything you don’t already own. Yes, this includes armor for classes you don’t often play. It’s best to be prepared for the future, and you never know when you might want to make the jump from one class to another. Having a nice Exotic arsenal already built up is a solid way to start that journey.

If you do own everything Xur is selling, check the armor piece he’s got for your class and see how the stat roll holds up against the copy you already own. It could be better, and that alone might make it worth the purchase. You can also grab the Exotic engram Xur is selling, as that will give you an item you don’t already own for the class you’re visiting Xur with. Even if you have everything, that Exotic engram could give you a better stat roll of something you already own, so it’s worth the buy for anyone who is loaded with Legendary Shards.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, be sure to visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide. It’s full of helpful guides to help you navigate the Destiny 2 universe.