Nintendo says they are 'striving to provide services that satisfy' Switch Online subs The N64 and Sega Genesis Expansion Pass are just a part of Nintendo's plans to try to further add value to Switch Online services.

Whether one considers them to be hit or miss, Nintendo’s additions to its Switch Online service are at least trying to bring further value to the subscription. Over time, we’ve see Nintendo add game libraries, online play, and now even DLC to Nintendo Switch Online to try to make it a more attractive subscription. The effectiveness of these additions may be up for argument, but Nintendo isn’t giving up. It is pushing to boost appeal of Nintendo Switch Online with “services that satisfy.”

Nintendo spoke to the current state and expansion of Nintendo Switch Online in a recent report that accompanied its Q2 2022 earnings results on November 5, 2021. The report covered a number of additional material including the future of Nintendo Accounts and the actual demographics of Nintendo Switch players. However, Nintendo also spoke to the expansion of Nintendo Switch Online services. Much like Nintendo Accounts, the company is building up Nintendo Switch Online to add further value and versatility to the subscription.

“We will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy consumers,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise paid DLC was made part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass and Nintendo has suggested the service could further expand like this.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was the most recent addition to Nintendo’s online services, bringing a library of Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games to the platform. It also made Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ premium DLC, Happy Home Paradise, available to players with the game at no extra cost. While the + Expansion Pass comes at a hefty price increase over the regular Nintendo offerings, it sounds like this is just part of a further offering of content that will bring value to the service.

With Nintendo Switch Online and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass services set to expand, it will be interesting to see what the Big N has in store to try to add value to the subscription next. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for the latest details and updates from Nintendo.