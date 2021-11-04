Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 46 Grab your snacks for the latest episode of Shacknews' movie and television discussion show.

It's Thursday, friends. After taking a busy week off from the show, Pop! Goes the Culture! is back with another exciting episode. Join hosts Donovan and Greg as they discuss all of the biggest news in the movie and TV world over the last couple of weeks.

Episode 46 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

There's no shortage of topics to talk about this week, so get ready for a stacked show. If you're tuning in, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the new trailers for Morbius or Lightyear.

Thank you to anyone and everyone that stops by and watches our show today. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts here on Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 46 of Pop! Goes the Culture!